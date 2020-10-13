Amazon prime Day fitbit deals

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Calling all fitness fanatics on Amazon Prime Day!

Get yourself a bargain on a super smartwatch as a whole host of Fitbits are on sale until October 14.

Fitbits have been around for a few years now, so we’re all aware of what they can do.

The handy fitness trackers can be used every day, even if you don’t feel like working out. Fitbits can track your heart rate and exercise, can give you workouts to do and even evaluate your sleep. They can also remind you about upcoming calendar events when synced with your phone.

Check out which Fitbits are on a super sale right now for Amazon Prime Day.

Fitbit Inspire Health & Fitness Tracker | was £69.99, now £38.99 (save 44%), Amazon



For under £40, usually, you wouldn’t get much return when shopping for a smartwatch. But with a 44% reduction on the Fitbit Inspire, you get amazing value for money here.

Currently available in both standard black or its Sangria colour, the Inspire packs a punch. With it, you get all-day activity, plus calorie and sleep tracking. It will send you notification alerts – handy for when you can’t get to your phone. It’s also water-resistant for up to 50m, so you can track your swimming sessions.

The Inspire can also run for five days without charging, which is longer than other Fitbit models, like the Versa 2, which only has four days of battery life.

View deal: Fitbit Inspire Health & Fitness Tracker – was £69.99, now £38.99 (save 44%), Amazon.

Fitbit Versa 2 | Was £199.99, now £169.99 (save 15%), Amazon

Fitbit’s Versa collection is known to be reliable, lightweight and with a sleek design that always looks the part whether you’re at the gym, in a meeting or out with friends and family.

The Versa 2 has several updates on one of its predecessors, the Versa Lite Edition. With Amazon Alexa built-in, you can get updates on the news and weather, set bedtime reminders and alarms, control your smart home devices and more—just by speaking to your smartwatch.

If you have a Spotify or Deezer subscription, you can store and play 300+ songs all from your wrist, making workouts just that little bit more enjoyable.

As standard, the Versa 2 comes with a sleep and activity tracker, 24/7 heart rate reader, app and notification display and is water-resistant for up to 50m.

And remember, like most Fitbit’s, their straps are removable and customisable. So you can shop for a strap with vibrant colours and unique designs which suit you.

View deal: Fitbit Versa 2, was £199.99, now £169.99 (save 15%), Amazon

The HR is an upgrade on the standard Fitbit Inspire, which is featured above and is also on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

However, the HR comes with a few more bells and whistles, which easily justifies its affordable price tag of £59.99. This smartwatch will automatically recognise at any time of day when you’re exercising, including walking, which is a nice easy win when looking back at your weekly exercise report that Fitbit will email to you.

You’ll also receive reminders to get up and move, as we’re all guilty of not taking breaks during work, or spending a little too long on the sofa.

Currently available at this price in black, white and lilac, it also has 24/7 heart rate tracking (unlike the regular Inspire), GPS tracking via your smartphone and has 15+ exercise modes.

View deal: Fitbit Inspire HR – was £89.99, now £59.99 (save 33%), Amazon

