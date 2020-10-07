We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It may not be prime outdoor garden season, but it’s is prime time to bag a bargain! Thanks to these Amazon Prime Day garden deals homeowners can make huge savings now to be quids in when enjoying gardens next year.

Garden essentials don’t change, every year we need the same key items to tend to our outdoor spaces. The only thing that changes are the prices. Cash in now on all the essentials to be better off when gardens are needed next year.

In addition to practical gardening gadgets, from mowers and strimmers to storage sheds, now is the time to look out for more decorative pieces too. These will see you through the winter evenings in the garden – from lighting to heaters and firepits.

Think of buying a bargain now like making a wise investment for the future. Why pay peak season prices when you don’t have to?

Amazon Prime Day lawnmower deals

Flymo 1200 R Lithium-Ion Robotic Lawnmower

For all-year-round perfect lawns, an efficient lawnmower is key. Nowadays smart technology helps to elevate the strain of mowing lawns – with mobile mowers proving just as effective as mains-powered and fuel options. These smart robot mowers do the work for you, so you can sit back and relax knowing the job is in-hand.

The Flymo 1200 R Lithium-Ion Robotic Lawnmower is designed to cut lawns up to 400 m sq. Day or night, rain or shine, this innovative garden machine automatically cuts any garden shape, and slope gradients of up to 25 per cent at the push of a button.

The robotic lawnmower is supplied with a charging station, boundary wires, connectors and security features such as alarm, lift sensor and PIN code.

Buy now: Flymo 1200 R Lithium-Ion Robotic Lawn Mower Up to 400 Sq M, 18V, was £549, NOW £411.75, Amazon

Amazon Prime Day outdoor lighting deals

Solar Garden Lights Outdoor

Come rain or shine our outdoor spaces are a sacred space to be celebrated – one lesson we’ve learnt from 2020! Fashionable festoon lights have become the outdoor light of choice, largely thanks to their appearance on reality show Love Island. The fairground-inspired round bulbs are large enough to make a style statement in. their own right, as well as adding sufficient light to any outdoor space.

This string of 50 LED globe bulbs offer eight different lighting modes, to set the scene for different occasions. Whether you desire romantic ambience or more of a party vibe choose from; Combination, In Waves, Sequential, Slo-Glo, Chasing/Flash, Slow Fade, Twinkle/Flash, Steady on.

Both the string lights and the solar panel are IP65 Waterproof, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Eradicating the worry about short circuit or weather damage – handy given the unpredictable great British weather throughout the seasons.

Charged and powered by solar energy, these lights are eco-friendly and without electric cost. These solar string lights will charge by day and automatically turn on at dusk and off at dawn. Effortless ambience, what more could you want?

The CE Approved 50 high quality LED lights can last up to 30,000 hours.

Buy now: Solar Garden Lights Outdoor, was £20.99, now £12.99, Amazon

Amazon Prime Day outdoor heater deals

AmazonBasics Commercial Patio Heater, Wicker

A smart patio heater allows you to utilize an outdoor space all year round – extra handy this winter, while restrictions are still in place. Warmth at the touch of button, what could be better for outdoor entertaining.

This exceptionally powerful gas heater, aimed at commercial properties, delivers comforting warmth that makes it easy to stay warm, even when temperatures begin to drop. The stylish wicker heater heats a wide area, making a better alternative to a fire pit. Plus it delivers much-needed consistent warmth without smoke or open flames to worry about. Note: The heater uses a LPG tank, which is not included.

Buy now: AmazonBasics Commercial Patio Heater, Wicker, £179.99, Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Shed deals

Garden sheds are a must for most gardens, for keeping garden tools safe and dry and storing garden furniture throughout winter. If you’re in the market to buy a new outbuilding this autumn Amazon Prime Day is a great place to start the search. On the day we expect paramount discounts off this garden essential. Because sheds are not cheap, so why not make a saving when investing.

We’ll be keeping you posted on the best shed deals we spot, so check back when the deals are live to snap up a suitable design for your own backyard.

Amazon Prime Day garden furniture deals

It may be out of season, but that’s often the best time to buy. So long as you can store it safely over the winter months, buying garden furniture now is ideal. Not only will you get out of season discounts (it’s often like comparing holiday prices outside of school holidays) but you’ll be set for the minute next Spring arrives – which always comes around too quick.

We’ll be on the hunt for the most affordable garden furniture to share with you. From big brands to Amazon unknowns, if we love it, we’re sure you will too.

Take advantage of seasonal sales and promotions to make a saving on the items you’ll need next year.