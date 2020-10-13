We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re longing to win Star Baker status at home, then get ready to don your best apron. We’ve discovered the icing on the cake among Amazon Prime Day discounts. This amazing Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid deal is sure to get you whipped up into a frenzy!

Who said gold was number one? This shimmering silver KitchenAid Classic stand mixer could easily take centre stage in your kitchen. Oh hello!

Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid deal

KitchenAid 5KSM45BAQ Stand Mixer, Aqua Sky : was £579, now £349.99



Usually a budget-busting £579, it’s hard to ignore this whopping 40% saving on KitchenAid’s classic yet infinitely cool stand mixer. It’s made from sturdy die-cast zinc, has a 4.3ltr stainless steel bowl and 10 different speeds. Well worth £349.99 when you think of all the tasty treats you’ll be whipping up for the family (or just yourself!) for years to come.

View deal: KitchenAid Stand Mixer Classic Silver: was £579, now £349.99

Not one but two KitchenAid mixers made it into Ideal Home’s top ranked Best Stand Mixers 2020. Which we think is pretty impressive. If that’s not enough kudos, it’s no secret that a certain celebrity chef who goes by the name of Mr James Martin is somewhat of a fan. He often uses the Classic’s slightly bigger sister, the Artisan, in his Hampshire home kitchen of a Saturday morning.

Not into sweet treats? If you’re bonkers about bread or even just can’t stand lumps in your mash, the stand mixer is on hand to help. It comes with a dough hook, whisk and flat beater.

With the festive season on the horizon, it’s hard not to start dreaming of rich and fruity Christmas cake. Or how about a perfectly risen Panettone? And if all else fails, the smooth and curvaceous design in sparkling seasonal silver will definitely impress friends and family perched on your kitchen worktop. Even if you pop to Lidl and pass off a batch of freshly baked croissants as your own!

If your mouth is watering and your tummy rumbling, you can find your 40% off Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid deal here.

Ready, set, BAKE!