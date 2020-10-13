We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Great British Bake-off fans might have spotted the fool-proof cooking tool to protect your bread from a soggy bottom in last week’s episode. And it is currently on offer over Amazon Prime Day. This Amazon Prime Day pizza stone deal is not one to be missed.

If you’ve become a sourdough expert or a homemade pizza aficionado, you really need this in your life. That’s because this handy tool will take your bake to the next level.

Amazon Prime Day pizza stone deal

If you are craving that crisp pizzeria base, or a guaranteed crunchy bread crust, this pizza stone promises to deliver. Invest today, and you can take it home for less than £20. It can be used on top of a BBQ or in the oven, for bakes to wow even Paul Hollywood.

The pizza stone made a special appearance on The Great British Bake Off during bread week. Laura used the clever tool to get a nice crispy base on her soda bread loaves.

Even judge Prue Leith recommends using a pizza stone in her Pizza Margherita recipe.

The pizza stone works by being preheated in an oven. It absorbs the heat and distributes it evenly when it comes to cooking, ensuring a crispy colour crust. Plus oven cooked pizzas will also be ready in record time.

It’s got resoundingly good reviews online.

‘Love love love my pizza stone! My boyfriend can’t stop using it… Think he’s addicted to pizza now. I’m not complaining,’ says one happy customer.

”I am very pleased with this stone. It cooks homemade pizza perfectly. However I do let it heat up with the oven for a good hour before use,’ advises another.

Before you start your bake, pick up the pizza stone deal with 20 per cent off in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Only available today and tomorrow.

Make a loaf worthy of a Paul Hollywood handshake.