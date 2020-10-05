Amazon Prime Day Ring doorbell deals – the best offers on Ring’s video doorbells and security lighting

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The big day may be a week off yet, but we’ve already got word of one Amazon Prime Day Ring doorbell deal. Plus we’re predicting more amazing offers on Ring doorbells and spotlights as the 13th October approaches.

Ring’s range of digital home security products are the gold standard right now. And with Amazon Prime Day saving you a small fortune, why not buy one yourself?

Being able to see who’s knocking on your front door – even if you’re not at home – is unbelievably handy. And with many smart doorbells now, you can have a two-way chat with the person standing outside your home.

But yes, we hear you. These new high-tech doorbells can be pricey. But Amazon Prime Day 2020 is expected to have even bigger and better deals than both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Meaning there’s sure to be a smart doorbell that’s right for your home – and one that’s value for money.



Best Amazon Prime Day Ring doorbell deals 2020



Ring Spotlight Cam Battery

This is one of Ring’s most comprehensive smart security devices and right now it’s 30% off.

Ring’s Spotlight Cam is a battery-powered HD camera that is versatile, wire-free and always lets you know who’s around your home.

Powered by a quick-release rechargeable battery pack, the camera emits a clear, bright spotlight. Meaning it can detect anyone outside your house, no matter how late at night it is.

It comes equipped with a brilliant 1080HD video quality camera, including a wide-angle lens. So you can see much more of your property when viewing on your phone, tablet or computer.

With a built-in microphone and speaker, you can hear everything your Ring is picking up.

It’s also able to have two-way conversations between you and those picked up by your camera, in case you’re not at home.

Plus, the spotlight has a built-in siren that you can use remotely, so you can scare away any unwanted people.

But even if you are at home, your Ring Spotlight Cam works with Alexa devices.

So if you have an Alexa-enabled device, you can ask Alexa to show you the camera and see who’s outside, from the comfort of your sofa.

And you’ll feel more in control of your home with the cam’s adjustable motion sensors. When your Ring detects movement, you will receive an instant alert, making you the first to know when someone’s outside your house.

Not only is it 30% off, but this Prime Day deal also comes with a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect Plan.

The plan allows you to review your camera’s video history, so you can keep on top of who’s been around your home.

Buy now: Ring Spotlight Cam Battery – Was £199, now £139.00 (save 30%), Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Ring doorbell deals 2020 – our predictions

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus



The Ring Doorbell is famous for its minimalist, two-tone design with a small, powerful camera at the top and a very pushable button in the centre. The 3 plus continues this tradition but comes jam-packed with all-new features that give great value for your money.

One priceless addition which is exclusive to Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is that you get an extra four seconds of black-and-white video to show you what happened before the camera was triggered by motion. This could be very handy in certain situations, not least if your house is visited by any unwelcome strangers in the middle of the night.

An upgrade on its predecessor the Ring Video Doorbell 2, you get stronger Wi-Fi connectivity with the 3.Plus, you can also customize when you want notifications sent to your device, therefore saving battery life on both the doorbell and your devices.

We predict Amazon will offer money off the Ring 3 Plus as it’s part of its own line up of gadgets. Watch this space.

Buy now: Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, currently £199, Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro



The Ring Pro shies away from its company’s traditional designs. It comes with a super-slim finish and a long single black glass central unit to give a more premium look to the front of the house.

Customise your doorbell’s colour with interchangeable plates, including black, cream and chocolate, so you can pick the look that fits your home.

Even wiring this in is easy with an adapter included and all the tools and instructions to get you up and running quickly.

Video Of The Week

And like the Spotlight Cam Battery, the Pro works with select Alexa devices to launch real-time video with your voice.

It’s value for money, too, as it includes Theft Protection. Meaning if your doorbell gets stolen, Ring will replace it for free. And we reckon the Pro will be even more of a steal on Amazon Prime day.

Buy now: Ring Video Doorbell Pro, currently £229, Amazon