Blenders are now a kitchen must-have for many keen cooks, providing a quick, healthy and tasty alternative to slaving away in the kitchen. Whether it’s a green smoothie, warming soup or celebratory Pina Colada you’re whipping up, there are plenty of blenders out there to choose from.

But there is one brand in particular that is synonymous with efficient, vibrant smoothies. Not only that, this brand makes juices in seconds with zero fuss and no sprays of strawberry juice from across the room. It’s NutriBullet.

Why we love NutriBullet

The NutriBullet is now seen as a long-standing, trusted brand amongst the competitive world of unbeatable blenders.

From great smoothie makers like the Ideal Home approved RX blender, to the ultra-convenient Baby bullet for parents who want to feed their babies quickly and healthily, NutriBullet has consistently offered shoppers variety and consistency.

Argos Black Friday NutriBullet deal

Argos has slashed the price of the best-selling NutriBullet 600 this Black Friday.

One of its biggest selling points is that it makes excellent smoothies – and healthy ones at that!

Did you know that some of the most nutritional parts of vegetables, like broccoli for example, comes from its stem? Well not everyone likes the stems, which for most fruits and vegetables can be hard to chew or not nice to taste, but there’s a solution to this problem. The NutriBullet 600 series comes with a powerful 600W motor combined with bullet cyclonic action to blitz those stems without destroying their nutritional properties.

Everything that goes into the 600 is met by extractor blades at an incredible 20,000 RPM.

This breaks down any food, pulverising stems, seeds and skins, so you can get that extra nutrition in your meals. And not only does it tackle fruit and veg, you can even breakdown nuts and ice, for a smoothie with extra protein that’s extra cold.

Black Friday: Save £20 on Nutribullet NutriBullet 5 Piece Nutritional Blender NutriBullet's powerful 600W motor and technology forces everything through the extractor blades at an incredible 20,000 RPM; breaking down and pulverising stems, seeds and skins where some of the usually neglected essential nutrition lies, providing a fast and easy way to contribute to your Five-a-Day!

Your five-piece kit also comes with a recipe book for inspiration.

Order now, and you can even get same-day delivery – so you can start that pre-Christmas health kit straight away!