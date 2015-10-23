Bathroom Mirror Cabinets – Our Pick of the Best

If you need somewhere practical to store all your lotions and potions in the bathroom, why not invest in a handy mirrored cabinet? Have a think about what you’re after – do you need lots of extra storage space and want a design with different shelves and compartments? Are you looking for a large mirror to hang directly above the basin? Whatever you need, we’ve got plenty of different solutions for you. From pretty vintage apothecary cabinets to industrial-style steel framed designs, be inspired by our pick of the best bathroom mirrored cabinets around.

Roper Rhodes Compose Bathroom Cabinet with Bluetooth Connectivity Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 3 of 10

Roper Rhodes Compose Bathroom Cabinet with Bluetooth Connectivity

This cabinet includes wireless technology, allowing you to listen to your music playlist by connecting your smartphone to the mirror, within a range of 10 to 15 metres. It also features an integrated stereo system. The cabinet has energy saving LED lighting, soft close doors and two interior shelves. H65 W70 D13cm.

£695
John Lewis

Buy it now!

