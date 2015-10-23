Bathroom Mirror Cabinets – Our Pick of the Best

If you need somewhere practical to store all your lotions and potions in the bathroom, why not invest in a handy mirrored cabinet? Have a think about what you’re after – do you need lots of extra storage space and want a design with different shelves and compartments? Are you looking for a large mirror to hang directly above the basin? Whatever you need, we’ve got plenty of different solutions for you. From pretty vintage apothecary cabinets to industrial-style steel framed designs, be inspired by our pick of the best bathroom mirrored cabinets around.
Hambledon Cloakroom/Bathroom Cabinet
Keep those lotions and potions tidied away in the bathroom with this mirrored cabinet, which is crafted from raw oak and has two shelves. A great piece of space-saving storage for any bathroom. H50 W30 D19cm.
£115
Garden Trading
Taio Bamboo Double Mirrored Bathroom Cabinet
With its warm colour, the Taio bamboo double mirrored bathroom cabinet adds a relaxed, spa feel to the room. Made from bamboo, the cabinet features mirrored glass door fronts and two adjustable bamboo shelves. H50 W65 D14cm.
£140
Habitat
Roper Rhodes Compose Bathroom Cabinet with Bluetooth Connectivity
This cabinet includes wireless technology, allowing you to listen to your music playlist by connecting your smartphone to the mirror, within a range of 10 to 15 metres. It also features an integrated stereo system. The cabinet has energy saving LED lighting, soft close doors and two interior shelves. H65 W70 D13cm.
£695
John Lewis
Wickes Bathroom Double Mirror Cabinet in White
Elegant and practical double mirror cabinet that would look good in any bathroom or cloakroom. Features two internal shelves and smart white finish. H50 W60 D14cm.
£50
Wickes
Bathroom Cabinet
Keep your bathroom clutter-free with this contemporary white cabinet in a resilient, water-resistant finish. The dual-purpose cabinet features a sleek mirrored door with soft close hinges and two polished glass shelves for toiletries. H55 W45 D12cm.
£250
The White Company
Savoy Charcoal Grey Cabinet
This mirrored cabinet has a charcoal grey finish that will contrast well with white fittings. The mirrored door has soft close hinges, a traditional button handle and is made of 4mm thick glass. It has two shelves that are height-adjustable. H75 W60 D15cm.
£219
Bathstore
Croydex Trent Mirror Cabinet
The Trent mirror cabinet is easy to install, features a mirrored glass door and is finished in stainless steel. A secure locking system for storage of medicines is supplied. Fixed internal coloured steel shelf. H40 W25 D13cm.
£84
Wayfair
Apothicaire Distressed Cupboard
Beautiful cream painted cabinet in a French vintage style. The cabinet is made from wood, has a mirror and three shelves. It has built in hooks for wall-mounting and is fully assembled. H56 W47 D15cm.
£100
Melody Maison
Missouri Round Mirror Door Cabinet in Stainless Steel
The Missouri mirrored cabinet has an oversized circular mirror door, which neatly conceals the storage unit. Available in a modern stainless-steel finish. Assembly required. H11 W45 D45cm.
£40
Homebase
Nature Spa Wall Shelf with Mirror
This oiled walnut wood cabinet, featuring a sliding mirror and large shelf compartment, retains its shape and beauty even in wet areas such as bathrooms or jacuzzi rooms. Extremely practical as no moisture remains on the surface of the shelves. H30 W80 D17cm.
£40
Butlers