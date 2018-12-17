Now THIS is what you call a kitchen! Ideal for hosting Christmas in style

Imagine having this dream kitchen to entertain over the festive period

They say the Kitchen is the heart of the home. That’s certainly true for The Heyes residence, an incredible family home with a big heart!

The impressive open-plan kitchen is 1150 sq ft, the size of most homes – providing plenty of space for all manner of entertaining.

If you’re planning a kitchen makeover read: Kitchen trends 2018/19 – the stunning and surprising new looks you need to see

This bustling family home resides close to Alderley Edge, Cheshire.

The six bedroom house comprises a gym, games room and wine cellar – and yet the kitchen is still the one room we can’t get enough of! And you’ll see why…

The kitchen

In addition to looking utterly fabulous is on-trend blues, this kitchen has everything you could ever ask for –including an extensive range of bespoke cupboards offering a larder, wine racks and library ladders for accessing the top cupboards.

The generous space allows for an enormous marble topped island with Pitt integrated cooking rings. There’s also a four oven Aga, a plethora of Neff integrated appliances and a Fisher & Paykel US style fridge freezer – the dream for all that extra Christmas food!

The open-plan living area is naturally illuminated by three large lantern roofs – a stunning architectural note. The main seating areas have suspended pendant lights, perfect for creating ambience after dark.

An over-sized corner sofa, armchairs, bar stools and a large oak dining table provide plenty of seating for guests. This really is the ultimate space for entertaining.

The living room

The front-facing living room is the ideal place to retreat if you fancy a break from the kitchen area (although who would?). The allure of this room is surely the idea of watching a Christmas movie beside a roaring fire? That’s all we want for Christmas – just waiting for an invitation.

Video Of The Week

This is the hallway leading directly into the open-plan kitchen. From the regency style front door to the grand staircase, this house really makes a great first impression – and that’s before you’ve even seen the kitchen of dreams.

The Heyes has been extensively renovated and substantially extended to create a fabulous family home, retaining grandeur and elegance with open-plan living. From the exterior alone you sense great things lie inside – and you would be right.

This stunning house is currently on the market with agents Savills, yours for just £2.3 million.

We’d happily just call the kitchen home.