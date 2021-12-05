We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The homeware brands that give you the best discounts for signing up to their mailing list have been revealed. Research shows which online retailers offer the juiciest deals, and which are the worst for spamming your inbox.

So before you shop for Christmas ideas, take note of their findings. Ocean Finance subscribed to 100 retailers so we don’t have to — here’s what they found.

Online shopping hack

Apparently, if you leave an item in your shopping basket, many online retailers will notice and then email you a discount code to seal the deal. This could even lead to an average saving of 20%.

As long as you have signed up to a company’s marketing emails, this simple trick might just save you some cash. Ocean Finance points out that around a third of retailers won’t offer any discount, but we think it’s still worth trying this festive season.

How much can you save by signing up to emails?

Homeware stores offer 14% off for signing up to emails (on average). And for anyone tackling a renovation, DIY and decorating stores will also give an average of 13% off if you have lingering items in your basket.

Which homeware stores offer the best discount for signing up to mailing list?

Cult Furniture: 50% off La Redoute: 40% off West Elm: 40% off Cox & Cox: 31% Dunelm: 30% Homebase 25% B&Q: 20% Made.com: 20%

Cult Furniture came out on top – subscribe to emails on the brand’s website. Customers that sign up to receive Cult Furniture’s newsletters were sent an average discount of 50%.

In second place were La Redoute and luxury brand West Elm, both in second place. A 40% discount would bring the price tags of both down a tempting amount, making pieces beyond our usual price range much more feasible options.

In third place was Cox & Cox, a company renowned for their stunning Christmas decorations. Given that they give subscribers an average of 31% off, we’ll be trying to score ourselves some lovely Christmas decorating ideas from this brand.

Close on Cox & Cox’s tail was Dunelm in fourth place, giving subscribers an average of 30% off if they left items in their virtual baskets. TK Maxx and H&M were the home brands on the list of retailers that send frequent emails: something to note if you hate a busy inbox.