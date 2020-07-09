We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fancy entering a competition to win a year’s supply of Aldi vouchers? To spend on Aldi essentials and Specialbuys galore…cheers to that! All you need is a DIY backyard boozer.

During lockdown the nation have been getting creative with DIY home bars, and Aldi are celebrating this creativity by launching a nationwide search to find Britain’s best DIY home bar.

Could that very bar be in your garden? If you’ve been busy building a stay-at-home bar then you could be the one lucky winner to receive a year’s supply of Aldi shopping vouchers worth over £1,000!

The discount supermarket, best known for its award-winning and amazing value beers, wines and spirits ranges, is giving one lucky ‘landlord’ or ‘landlady’ of the most inventive home bar the chance to win a year’s supply of Aldi vouchers, to help keep their shelves stocked for free.

Could your DIY home bar win you £1000 of Aldi vouchers?

The competition will be judged by two new garden pub landlords from Cheshire, estate agent Sadie Jones and interior designer Nick Threadgold. Since lockdown the couple has created ‘The Stagger Inn’, an old garden shed which has been transformed into a stylish at-home boozer.

To select winner Aldi say , ‘the couple will be looking for an at-home bar or pub with personality, something quirky and homely that has a real stamp of individuality.’

If you fancy a chance of winning, simply share your DIY bar handiwork on Aldi’s Facebook page, using the hashtag #AldisBarHunt. Entries are open until 21st July. So get sharing folks.

Aldi are unsurprising supporting the stay at home trend, after reporting a seeing a 35 per increase in sales of beers, wines and spirits.

Video Of The Week

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK comments, ‘Even though pubs and bars are beginning to open, the prospect of this is daunting for many. Research shows that we have loved our time drinking at home, so we expect appetite for enjoying a glass or two in the house to continue long after lockdown fully eases.’

Best get building if you haven’t already done so.

May the best home bar win!