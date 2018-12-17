Marks & Spencer has revealed what's flying off the shelves right now

Tis the season for shopping! Is shopping for presents a pleasure or a nightmare before Christmas? If, like us, Christmas has crept up on you this year and you haven’t secured all your gifts yet, fear not Marks & Spencer are on hand. The high street hero reveals the nation’s best-selling Christmas presents so far this year, city by city.

These aren’t just any presents, these are M&S presents!

Leeds is where the party’s at, meet you there…

Best-selling Christmas presents at M&S

1. London

The capital is leading the way on the latest seasonal trend – wearing matching family PJs! Yes it’s a thing, one which we’re well and truly on board with.

Buy now: Checked Christmas Family Pyjamas, from £64.50, Marks & Spencer

2. Cardiff

Gift recipients in Cardiff will be cooking up a storm in the new year. This Cast Aluminium Casserole dish is high performing and stylish in equal measure. A sleek and modern addition to any cookware collection, this casserole pot is the perfect gift for foodies.

Buy now: Cast Aluminium Casserole Dish, £49.50, Marks and Spencer

3. Leeds

‘Where are all my party people?’ Leeds it would appear! This best-selling gift speaks for itself. It contains everything you need to create the perfect martini, full of rich dark coffee flavour.

Whoever gets this gift for Christmas is probably who you should stick with for New Year celebrations, because they will be making the best cocktails.

Buy now: Sparkling Espresso Martini Cocktail Gift Set £30, Marks & Spencer

4. Portsmouth

The people of Portsmouth have exceptional taste. This premium Boska fondue set is the perfect way to enjoy fondue. Crafted with a sturdy concrete base, a burner and a copper pot, this set provides even heat distribution to prevent the cheese from burning.

A great choice for families, those who love to host guests or a present for a cheese-lover.

Buy now: Boska Fondue Kit Copper £95, Marks & Spencer

5. Glasgow

Make your own is a huge trend for gifts this year, clearly Glasgow is in the know! You can’t go wrong with a scented candle gift, this craft your own kit is sure to add further enjoyment.

Buy now: Make Your Own Candle, £10, Marks & Spencer

6. Edinburgh

With personalised presents on the up we’re not surprised these bags are one of the best-selling Christmas gifts for 2018. At a great price these statement initial bags are a winning Secret Santa gift.

Buy now: Alphabet Tote Bag Grey Mix, £5, Marks & Spencer

7. Nottingham

Who doesn’t love a scented candle? Especially one that fills your home with the uplifting aroma of clementine and lives housed in an attractive glass cloche to cover it when not in use.

Buy now: Clementine Cloche Candle, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

8. Belfast

Say sausages! Pets are in for a treat in Belfast as this hilarious pet toy proves a best-seller.

In stores only: Sausage Pet Toy, £6, Marks & Spencer

Will one of these best-selling buys be added to your shopping list?