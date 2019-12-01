While you might be up to your ears with Black Friday deals, you might want to listen up for this one.

Amazon still has plenty of steals on appliances that might have been on your list for a while but you’re postponing buying – like a light alarm clock.

They’re recommended by experts to those who suffer from SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder), a form of depression thought to be linked with limited sunlight in winter. But with so many hours spent inside escaping the rain and cold, we could also use a little light therapy – and this Philips alarm clock will do the trick.

It has been discounted to £84.99 from £140 for Black Friday, but you could actually get it for £54.99 – all you have to is sign up for the for the Amazon Platinum Mastercard and you’ll receive a £30 gift card upon approval.

It has a radio function and five natural sounds to pick from for you alarm (much better than the terrible iPhone alarm clock…).

As well as waking up to the sound of birds chirping, it recreated a natural sunrise so you can gradually wake up. In fact, according to a study, 92 per cent of users found it easier to get up in the morning using the alarm clock – not an easy task in the winter months!

And it’s not just for waking up – it also comes with a aunset function that will help you fall asleep by gradually decreasing light and sound.

With similar functions, the Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150 – originall priced at £99 – is also 50% off if you sign up to Amazon Platinum Mastercard.

Sounds like just what we need to be more relaxed as the festive season approaches…

