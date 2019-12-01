Black Friday: This lovely blush pink armchair from Marks & Spencer is currently half price

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great times to purchase bigger items that you you might have been saving for, as there are some huge bargains available.

This is why we were excited to spot that Marks & Spencer are having a Black Friday with 50% off furniture – yes, you read that right! Half price on big items, like sofas and lovely bed side tables. Below are just a few of our top picks…

Marks & Spencer Rupert special Small Sofa



SHOP NOW: Marks & Spencer Rupert special Small Sofa. Now £499.50, was £999.

Looking for a sofa to fit a smaller room, or an extra sofa to accomodate more people? Marks & Spencer’s The Rupert small sofa can only sit a couple of people, so it’s no ideal for big families, but would make a great addition to any home.

Its high arms and back are just made for you to lounge against – plus its modern design will add a sophisticated touch!

Marks & Spencer Brompton Armchair





SHOP NOW: Marks & Spencer Brompton Armchair. Now £349.50, was £699.

If a touch of blush pink is what your living room needs, then this gorgeous armchair needs to go in your basket straight away.

It was originally priced at £699, but it’s now gone down to £349.50 – we can’t think of a better excuse to hit buy.

We can already picture the cosy Sundays, with a book, a blanket and a glass of wine in hand…

Marks & Spencer Hastings Powder Pink Bedside Table

SHOP NOW: Marks & Spencer Hastings Powder Pink Bedside Table. Now £64.50, was £129.

Reduced to £64.50 from £129, this lovely pink bedside table will add a modern, minimalist appeal to any room. Made using sustainable wood, it has two handy drawers so you can keep your room tidy, but rest your cuppa on the flat top. Win win!

Have you snapped up any good Black Friday deals? Head over to our Facebook page and let us know!