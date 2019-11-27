It’s the store stocked with the best bargain prices. And that’s before we even knew about the prospect of B&M Black Friday deals! The in store event offers customers up to 60 per cent off big branded electrical products.

The current deals includes 11 ‘must have’ big branded electrical deals – including Samsung 50” Smart TV and Amazon Alexa. Don’t be disheartened by not being able to shopping online, there will be even more electrical deals available in stores – so it’s worth the trip!

Discounts are only applied from Friday 22 November to Monday 2 December. Staff are unable to reserve stock in stores so customers need to be swift to shop.

Take a look at their ‘Must Have’ mega deals right here…

It’s already Black Friday at B&M

Save £100 on this Samsung 50” Smart 4K Ultra HD TV at B&M

Picture picking up a great deal on a smart TV just in time for Christmas binge-watching. This Samsung Smart HD TV is one of the most hotly anticipated deals at B&M this Black Friday.

In stores: Samsung 50” Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, was £450, now £350, B&M

Save £50 on the Tefal Actifry at B&M

There are multiple Tefal bargains to make kitchens complete. Just in time for a new year, new cleaner eating routine is the Tefal Actifry that is a healthier way to cook much-loved fried food.

In stores: Tefal Actifry, was £129, now £79, B&M

There’s also a smart new Tefal air fryer, for further healthy New Year cooking.

In stores: Tefal Tower Air Fryer, was £49.99, now £20

Save £25 on this Roberts DAB radio at B&M

Buying a Roberts radio for half the RRP? Sounds like a bargain to us. tune int o all your favourite radio stations with this lightweight, smart radio.

In stores: Roberts DAB+ Radio, was £50, now £25, B&M

Save £40 Amazon Alexa speaker at B&M

In addition to Roberts, the ‘Must-Have’ deals include Amazon Alexa gadgets. Those include the following:

In stores: Amazon Alexa Speaker, was £79, now £39, B&M

In stores: Boombods Amazon Alexa Smart Speaker, was £40, now £20, B&M

Save £59.99 on Black & Decker Cordless Vacuum at B&M

Clean up on the bargains by getting hold of one of these Black & Decker cordless vacuums with over 50 per cent off!

In stores: Black & Decker Cordless Vacuum, was £99.99, now £40, B&M

Additionally to the home buys, the stores are running toy deals on brands such as Lego, LOL Surprise and Peppa Pig. That’s the Christmas sorted.

