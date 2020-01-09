Have you seen the latest children’s table and chair set to arrive in B&M stores? It’s totally roarsome! Definitely one for dino fans.

We all know at least one child who’s besotted with dinosaurs right?! We bet upon seeing this B&M furniture set you will immediately think of them and how much they’d love it. And at only £30, parents will love it all the more.

The characterful dinosaur table set is an ideal furniture buy for any avid dinosaur fan. Whether in a playroom to encourage play, a bedroom to sit for homework or a dining room to aid mealtimes this set is invaluable.

B&M’s Dino children’s table and chair set

The B&M ‘Dinosaur Kids Table and Chairs Set’ carries an affordable £30 price tag.

It’s currently not available to buy online, meaning you have to unearth it in stores. B&M helpfully provide the code SC: 353172, to make the process easier.

To quote B&M directly, ‘how adoraaaawable is this dinosaur table and chair set!’. The discount store shared the sweet snap with fans only hours ago on Instagram. In a matter of hours the adorable set has gained 630 likes and 83 comments – an astounding number in such a short time.

Among the many comments of praise, was one in particular that stands out to aid other shoppers.

The helpful customer writes, ‘We got this for our toddler for Christmas. He loves it. Really easy to assemble and perfect height for him (a lot I have found are too big). Lovely shiny finish which is easy to wipe down… Toddler mess is real! Highly recommend x’.

It’s super helpful for other parents to see such reviews, before they head to stores to make a purchase.

Do you know a dino super-fan who needs this table and chair set in their playroom? Hunt one down now in stores, only available while stocks last.