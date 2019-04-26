Book now for Ideal Home House Tours 2019!

Ideal Home House Tours is a brand-new event that gives you the opportunity to peek behind the doors of London’s most stylish homes.

Tickets on sale now!

Tickets for Ideal Home House Tours are strictly limited and in high demand so secure your place now for an inspiring day out for you and your friends. For a limited time, Early Bird Tickets cost only £39 (standard price £50). You can also buy a Day Ticket & Subscription for £65, which includes a 12-month subscription to Ideal Home for just £15 (usually £52.80).

Ideal Home House Tours is finally here for 2019 and will be taking place over two days, on Thursday 4th and Friday 5th July 2019. A ticket for either day will give you exclusive access to six beautiful North London homes, each hand picked for their inspiring design details.

In addition to the six Ideal Home houses, this event also includes entry to the House Tours Hubs, a collection of carefully chosen venues along the House Tours route, which reflect the neighbourhood and offer the perfect place to relax, have a complimentary drink, a bite to eat or get creative with workshops hosted by industry insiders and design experts.

How it works

Once you’ve booked your ticket, you’ll receive an information email 10 days prior to the event, which will include a transport guide to the area plus your ticket collection point. On arrival, you’ll be given details of each property and a route map for the day’s tour.

Once inside the houses, you’ll be able to explore them at your leisure, picking up plenty of inspiration and insider tips.

What to expect

Ideal Home House Tours is a self-guided tour, giving you freedom to roam and linger at each property for as long as you wish. Transport will not be included, however most of the houses are within walking distance of each other. Your map will include local public transport routes as well as a selection of our favourite spots to visit along the way.

The tour starts at 10am and will finish at 4pm. The last entry time to the houses is 3.30pm but we advise you start the tour in the morning to leave you enough time time to enjoy the experience and the local area.

Get in touch

Feel free to email us with any questions you may have at housetours@ti-media.com