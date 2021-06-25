Treat your bedroom to a stylish upgrade for the perfect night’s slumber

If there was ever a time to treat yourself to a new bed and mattress, then it’s now. We’re all feeling like we need a bit of calm and relaxation, and a new bed from Button & Sprung will give you just that – the perfect place for a good night’s sleep, time after time. It’s said that we spend about a third of our entire lives sleeping, so ensuring we have a comfortable spot to rest is a no brainer.

Button & Sprung has made it their mission to make buying a bed and mattress as easy (and enjoyable!) as possible. Their knowledgeable team of Sleep Experts are on hand to guide you through the process from beginning to end, promising to make it a stress-free experience. Whether you’re looking to maximise your bedroom storage with a luxurious upholstered bed or find a chemical-free mattress suitable for both you and your partner, visit Button & Sprung to see how the team can meet your needs.

Invest in your perfect mattress

The Button & Sprung collection has nine hand-made mattresses, packed full of specially designed springs. Traditional springs just aren’t up to the job, so Button & Sprung uses the latest in High Definition pocket spring technology, enabling the mattress to react better to your weight and providing support where and when you need it. This means that even if you and your partner are very different sizes you’ll experience the same level of comfort.

The Button & Sprung team are foam-a-phobes who strongly believe in the benefits of naturally filled, chemical free mattresses for the ultimate in sleep optimisation. Foam is a poor mattress material as it’s not breathable and can result in over-heating at night, whilst 100% natural fillings will breathe with your body, regulating your body temperature and wicking away moisture whilst you sleep. Additionally, mattresses made from foam can omit unpleasant and potentially harmful chemical odours in a process called ‘off-gassing’. Button & Sprung only uses 100% natural fillings such as Egyptian cotton, wool and silk and do not treat their mattresses with chemicals. The more natural fillings a mattress contains, the more sumptuous the feel.

Make a design statement with your bed

As well as mattresses, Button & Sprung has a range of 18 luxury beds, each available as either a bed frame, divan or ottoman storage bed. Choose from over 140+ house fabrics, allowing your upholstered bed to be perfectly matched to complement your bedroom’s design scheme. Make a statement in a brightly coloured plush velvet, or create a cosy bedroom setting with a soft wool. Button & Sprung also offers a bespoke service, so you can use your own fabric; meaning there really are no limits when it comes to fabric choice.

Find out more

Prices start from just £545, with UK-wide delivery and a 10-year guarantee. If you still need a little reassurance that you’re investing in the right bed and mattress, Button & Sprung gives you 100 nights to get used to your new purchase. If you find you’re not 100% happy, then you can exchange it for another one or get a full refund – no quibbles. Now you just need some new bedding…

To find out more or speak to the team, call Button & Sprung on 03333 201801 or see the range at buttonandsprung.com