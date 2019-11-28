Thought you were all Black Fridayed out? So did we until we spied the fab discounts that Cath Kidston has on offer this weekend. There’s 40 per cent off selected items, with savings on a number of brilliant homeware pieces.

The brand is known for fusing vintage prints and colourful designs with modern accessories and products, which means there’s a plethora of eye-catching items on sale. We’ve cherry-picked some of our favourite deals, so you can treat yourself (or a loved one) this Christmas.

There are a variety of floral bedding sets on offer, including the Large Patchwork Double Bedding Set, which was priced at £65 but has now been reduced to £45.50.

Discounts can be found on a beautiful selection of whimsical kitchenware, too, such as the Kingswood Rose Double Oven Glove, which was £16, but is now £11.20, thanks to Black Friday discounts.

Likewise, the Wells Rose Set of Two Tea Towels were £15 but have been reduced to £10.50 – which is a saving of £4.50. This works out to £5.25 per tea towel.

Some of the best discounts to get stuck into include a Velvet Quilt, which was £145 before reductions, but is now £101.50 – which is a saving of £43.50.

Similarly the Windflower Bunch King Bedding was £75, but is now down to £52.50.

The timeless, delicate prints are great for all ages. So whether you’re buying Christmas presents for your mother or granddaughter, the chances are they will fall in love with the feminine designs.

As well as homeware, there are also reductions across the fashion, accessories, baby sections and more – simply visit the website to soak up all the discounts.

Happy shopping!