These are the Christmas traditions we’ve STOPPED following

Has Christmas as we know it been cancelled?

Roast turkey will all the trimmings, Christmas pudding doused with brandy and carefully wrapped presents. These are just some of the images that are conjured up when we think of festive season.

But according to the findings of a new study, some Christmas traditions are falling by the wayside as Brits now deem them as being ‘too old fashioned’ to carry out in the 21st Century.

Questioning more than 2,000 people, the research conducted by British Corner Shop – an online supermarket for expats – found that a third of Brits won’t be hanging a Christmas wreath on their door come December 25th.

Further figures showed that 25 per cent won’t sit down to a Christmas dinner complete with traditional veggie sides including roasted spuds, Brussel sprouts and parsnips covered in a generous helping of gravy. And just 20 per cent will have a real Christmas tree in their home this year.

Just seven per cent of those surveyed will also be participating the following traditional activities: Christmas carolling, putting a sixpence penny in a Christmas pudding and decorating a gingerbread house.

And it seems that even little ones are struggling to get into the spirit of the season, with just 19 per cent leaving a mince pie and carrots out for Santa and his reindeer, and five per cent sending letters to Father Christmas through the fireplace.

Commenting on the findings, a spokeswoman said for British Corner Shop said: ‘Our research found there are lots of classic traditions that appear to be falling by the wayside. In fact, what we consider to be ‘traditional’ Christmas customs may no longer have a place at the Christmas of the future. However, where old traditions die off, new ones are coming up to take their place – and there are still lots of old traditions that are as popular as ever.’

Among the new traditions that are being adopted in place of the old are wearing novelty Christmas jumpers (30 per cent), taking part in ‘Secret Santa’ (20 per cent) and visiting German Christmas markets (20 per cent) to stock up on unique Christmas goodies.

However, it is good to know that in the battle between Christmas past and Christmas future, the former is still winning out in some cases. While 11 per cent will be watching a James Bond film on Christmas Day, a higher 25 per cent will be watching The Queen’s Speech.

Brits over the age of 50 are also more likely to mark Christmas by eating mince pies, hanging a wreath on their door and going for a post-dinner stroll to burn off a few calories, according to the study.

On the flip side the research also revealed that those aged between 18 – 24 generally prefer to spend the holiday opening advent calendars, listening to Christmas songs and decorating the family Christmas tree.

