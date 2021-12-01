We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Picking paint colours can be incredibly hard. But Crown Paints has made things a whole lot easier with its new curation of palettes inspired by the vibrant world of Disney’s latest film Encanto.

So, if you’re looking for some fun children’s room ideas, or want to give a tired hallway a revamp, the Crown Paints Encanto collection is a great place to start.

Disney’s Encanto hit cinemas on November 24th. It tells the story of a remarkable family living in a place called Encanto. This magical world, high up in the Colombian mountains, is brimming with vibrant colours.

Crown Paints Encanto collection

The leading paint manufacturers at Crown Paints have distilled the vibrant colours of Encanto into a set of paint hues. There are deep blues, mustard yellows and even a few neutrals (phew!).

The palettes Crown Paints has curated are inspired by protagonist Mirabel, plus the three other main characters Antonio, Isabela, and Julieta. In the film, the use of colour reflects their individual characters.

Mirabel’s palette has dark and daring shades like Dark Navy, while Antonio’s is an array of gentle, natural tones inspired by the rainforest. From Gentle Olive to Khaki Twist, these green hues would work brilliantly if you wanted to incorporate a jungle mural into your boys’ bedroom ideas.

Elsewhere, there are sunny yellows, like Mustard Jar and Sunrise. These are sure to brighten up other areas of the home, making for great hallway ideas.

Neutral lovers will be happy to see there are some earthy tones like Picnic Basket and Powdered Clay. Perfect if you want to create a calm and soothing living space.

It can be overwhelming when you need to narrow down your options when it comes to paint colour. But Crown’s carefully selected range of paints inspired by the movie will help to create something uplifting and magical.

Will you be giving your kids’ rooms or playrooms a Disney-themed revamp?