WIN a wood-fired oven worth £1,259 in our DeliVita competition

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fancy a new pizza oven? Our DeliVita competition is made for you. We’ve teamed up with DeliVita in this week’s competition to win their new orange-blaze wood-fired oven.Entering couldn’t be simpler – all you have to do is answer the question below.

Whether it’s perfect pizza or creative wood-fired cuisine on the menu, the DeliVita will wow your friends and inspire a tastier, more enjoyable world of outdoor cooking.

Our gardens have become extra rooms over lockdown and with rules easing, we’ll finally be dining al-fresco with our nearest and dearest – and just in time for the spring sunshine.

Garden bar ideas – create your own inspirational DIY outdoor bar to entertain from home

Joe Formisano, founder of DeliVita, says, ‘Gone are the days when we rush outside on the promise of a sunny weekend, dust off the rusty barbecue and evacuate spiders from the table and chairs. Gardens are now much needed, year-round, living spaces.’

We couldn’t agree more.

If you’re thinking of designing an outdoor kitchen or if you just want to impress guests at your next garden party, this competition is for you.

About DeliVita wood-fired ovens

The young Yorkshire brand combines Italian heritage and British craftmanship to manufacture their hand-crafted wood-fired ovens. Their ovens effortlessly turn into a modern BBQ, a hot smoker, a tandoor oven, slow cooker and even bakes bread.

Retaining heat for hours, they can be used for dishes including pulled beef or slow roasting joints of meat.

Best slow cookers 2021 – for making delicious soups, stews and curries

What’s more, each hand-built oven efficiently reaches a temperature of around 500°C in under 30 minutes but remains safe to touch on the outside.

A neat feature is that the ovens weigh in at just under 30kg, so they’re portable enough to take your party with you.

Plus, they’re capable of cooking up to an impressive 40 pizzas per hour.

Enter our DeliVita competition

So, without further ado, to be in with a chance of winning this stylish table-top wood-fired oven, worth a whopping £1,295, all UK readers have to do is answer the question below.

<iframe src=”https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/roost7” width=”100%” height=”600″>