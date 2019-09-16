In case you hadn’t noticed, the British living room is shrinking. Research shows that living rooms in new build homes are nearly a third smaller than equivalent homes built in the 1970s.

And with rising house prices, 20 per cent of the the UK population now lives in privately rented accommodation, according to recent analysis.

So, whether it’s families, couples or roommates, there is demand on living rooms to be more than just a place to relax in; these multi-use rooms double up as office or study space, dining area or play room.

These facts inspired DFS to devise the So Simple… range, an edited collection of contemporary sofas, armchairs and footstools designed to work for small spaces.

If you’ve embarked on the search for a new sofa you’ll know the options can be endless and a little overwhelming, so the cleverly curated So Simple… collection comprises of eight contemporary styles in a choice of four fabrics, including linen and leather look, durable velvet and gorgeous colours like blush, vintage mustard and indigo blue.

Ros (above) has elegant curved arms and traditional castor feet for a chic yet petite finish.

Mya sure isn’t shy and retiring, with a plush velvet finish and attention to detail with buttoned arms and sculpted, piano black legs, you get a luxe look at an affordable price.

We love Tom’s clean lines and industrial good looks, perfect for lovers of retro or Scandi style.

The limited range offers just enough choice but not too much – ideal if you’re a tad indecisive or in need of an edited guide. Simply choose your size and fabric finish, then the sofas are hand-made to order and delivered to your door.

The bijou proportions also makes the sofas perfect solutions for additional seating in open plan spaces or extensions. Add a matching footstool to create a flexible chaise, too.

Sink into this squidgy Guy. Low arms and plump cushions give it a laid-back look, perfect for a Netflix binge.

Viv combines classic touches like curved arms and piped detail with a modern silhouette, making it oh-so versatile.

We don’t know about you, but this small sofas have sparked some big ideas for our next makeover.