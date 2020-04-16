We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for an alternative fireplace decoration idea? Then you need go no further than this imaginative fireplace transformation.

This DIY project is a fine example of how you can create a captivating fireplace with very little budget – and minimal effort. The transformation is the fine work of Starr Mclean, from London.

She shares her brilliant home DIY project with us to inspire others. Spending only £35, she proves you don’t have to spend large amounts to make a HUGE difference to the decor.

Starr tells Ideal Home, ‘It was so easy to do! The log pieces and gorilla glue are from Amazon, the black paint I had in the cupboard!’

Using a backing board painted in black, Starr has cleverly created an optical illusion – gluing wooden log pieces to simulate a charming log pile in her living room.

Starr’s original fireplace

‘It has always been boarded up, but previously I had a hideous electric fireplace hiding the board. Which also served as a dumping ground,’ Starr explains.’The board is a sheet of MDF screwed into the brick, this was done when we very first moved in’.

Starr tells us the MDF board was measured to size, with raw plugs to secure the screws, as the brick is prone to crumbling in her period home.

Starr’s fireplace makeover, in progress

Firstly the electric fire was removed, to reveal the boarded-up panel. Telling us, ‘I used chalkboard paint I had in the cupboard to give the effect of the fireplace being open.’

‘Next step, I glued pre-cut pieces of log from Amazon’ Starr explains. She thoughtfully used various sizes to create a non-uniform look – a nice touch.

Finished decorative fireplace

Overall the project cost just £35. Starr paying £31 for the log pieces and £4 for the gorilla wood glue.

Explaining the idea behind her creative fireplace transformation, Starr says ‘I took inspiration from Pinterest, but adapted it to only create the log look halfway, because the board was too big to fill all the way. I didn’t want it to look to busy.

We’d say it’s a pretty perfect balance.

‘I’ve always wanted the log-filled fireplace look,’ Starr reveals, ‘but it lets in too much cold air. So this was a nice solution!’

What a wow focal point for any living room that wants a rustic log pile without the draft! And the spiders that also come with real log piles.

We look forward to seeing more like this brilliant creation from Starr – thanks for sharing!