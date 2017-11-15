That's less than half price!

Black Friday may be more than a week away, but the bargains are already coming in thick and fast. The latest hot deal can be found at Argos, where the price of the Dyson V6 Cordless Absolute handstick vacuum cleaner has been slashed!

Yep, if you’re looking to pick up a cheap Dyson V6, you’re in luck, as Argos have reduced the £469.99 price tag by £240.

Buy now: Dyson V6 Cordless Absolute handstick vacuum cleaner, £229.99, Argos

As more of us ditch the big clean for the ‘little and often’ approach, it makes sense to swap our hefty vacuum for an agile stick cleaner like the Dyson V6. For a start, its super suction and 20 minutes of full-on cleaning power will have your old upright trembling in its cupboard.

Open the box and you’ll find that the Dyson V6 Absolute comes with two cleaner heads, including one that’s specifically designed for picking up pesky pet hairs. Oh, and it’s just as good with human hair – good news if you ‘shed’ as much as our Digital Editor Amy! A second motorised head can be used on all types of floors, from carpets to lino to wood.

Keep things neat by attaching the included docking station to the wall. You can use it to store and change your Dyson V6, and whip it out to use at a moment’s notice.

Weighing in at 2.7kg (about the same as a large roast chicken!!), the Dyson V6 is a dream to drive around your floors. It might make the ideal present for an elderly relative. Or it could serve as a second vacuum that you store in a bedroom. Then you don’t have to lug your main cleaner up the stairs.

We advise that you suck up this deal before stocks run out!