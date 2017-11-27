Save £120 with this Dyson handheld deal

It’s Cyber Monday – the last day of an amazing bargain bonanza weekend. And those discounts just keep on rolling in. The latest? A Dyson handheld deal you won’t want to miss – a Dyson V6 Trigger reduced from £220 to just £99.99.

For anyone that hates cleaning, the V6 Trigger is the perfect thing to have at your disposal. Spilt cornflakes all over the kitchen table? Glitter all over the floor? This chap can suck them up in seconds, and there’s no need to drag your cumbersome upright out the cleaning cupboard.

Also, if you’re planning a road trip over the festive season, it’s a great gadget for cleaning out the car beforehand. It provides powerful, fade-free suction for up to 20 minutes, and comes with two very useful tools – a crevice tool for getting to all the grime between car seats, and a combination tool with a brush for upholstery.

It takes around three-and-a-half hours for the battery to fully charge, and the lifetime filter is washable so you won’t need to keep replacing it. Just run it under the tap and leave on a sunny windowsill to dry.

We think the V6 Trigger would make a great Christmas present. Perhaps for a student who only has a small space to clean, or an older relative that struggles to wield a larger cylinder or upright cleaner. At just 1.57kg, it’s as light as a bag of flour.

You really will want to snap this up as it’s going to come in handy over Christmas.