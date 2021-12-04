This luxury treehouse is the perfect staycation for big kids

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Remember as a child how much fun it was to climb trees and how a tree house was pretty special? Well, you can experience all that and more with a stay in this luxury treehouse, which sleeps two and comes with its own roll-top bath, private hot tub and fire pit.

Set in Worcestershire, in the grounds of a picturesque working farm, Eathelin is the kind of place we’d never want to leave. Handmade by the owner entirely from wood as part of a 10-year project (alongside a second treehouse), it makes the perfect new-year escape.

Want to know how to sleep better? We think you’ll find the answer here in this peaceful setting.

Let’s take a look around…

Eathelin luxury treehouse

From one side, the only nod to this being a treehouse is that you can see the wood structure is wrapped around the trunk of a mature ash tree, but on the other side is where you’ll see it’s on stilts above the ground.

We love its hand-crafted wooden balcony that circles the house. Check out that picturesque thatch roof and pretty arched windows.

Living room

It isn’t just the outside where the treehouse shines, however. Looking for fireplace ideas? Step into the living room and you’ll find a comfy sofa set in front of a fire, a log-effect dining table and a spiral staircase that swirls around the trunk of the tree.

Everything has been thought of here – from the sash windows which circle all the way around and show off the breathtaking woodland views, to the lighting, which at night brings the treehouse to life.

Kitchen

Were you expecting such a beautiful and fully functioning kitchen in a treehouse? We were pleasantly surprisedly by the decorative yew wood cabinetry and hardy worktops.

We can imagine making a warming stew in here to enjoy after a walk by the nearby lake and meadows. And is it us, or is that a tiny wine fridge tucked into the corner?

Bedroom

Upstairs, the bedroom is open plan and there’s no better reminder that you’re sleeping in a treehouse than that imposing trunk that stretches up above you.

Our favourite part has to be that copper tub though, placed under a slanting window so you can gaze up at the stars at night.

Noteworthy features are the cluster of scalloped light fittings that hang over the stairs, and that yew-tree panelling at the top of the stairs – just beautiful!

Bathroom

We’re not sure what we love more about this bathroom – that standout door, or the striking, carved basin. Either way, we’re sold – this place is a real gem.

Exterior

After a day exploring, why not take a dip in your private hot tub, with a glass of wine and the local wildlife for company?

Ready to spend a few nights rejuvenating here? Eathelin costs from £700 per person for a seven-night stay and you can book it at Sugar & Loaf here. You’re welcome!