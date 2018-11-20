Pick up a bargain Homebase Christmas tree this Black Friday!

Make a Christmas saving by cashing in on Black Friday Christmas tree deals

Get into the spirit of Christmas this Black Friday. From now until Monday 26th you can pick up a bargain Homebase Christmas tree! To mark Black Friday, the retailer is offering huge savings on its best artificial trees with 20 per cent off.

This exclusive deal gives customers six whole days to pick up their perfect tree in time for Christmas. With such great savings it’s tempting to pick up an extra one for an alternative room.

A whole range of discounted trees are available both in the store and online, while stocks last.

Homebase Christmas trees

From traditional pre-lit trees and striking colour designs to miniature designs, there’s a tree for all tastes in the deal. Every one of the following fabulous artificial trees will be down in price during the Black Friday promotion.

Best deals

Pick up a small tree for a small sum with this adorable design.

Buy now: 3.5ft Fraser Pre-lit LED Porch Artificial Christmas Tree, was £30, now £24, Homebase

If you’re looking for a natural look, this is the one for you!

Buy now: 6ft Norway Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree, was £80, now £64, Homebase

Ombre Tinsel Tree

This 6.5ft ombre tinsel tree is a glittery spectacular to make a statement this season. The Nordmann fir style foliage graduates from a decadent black at the bottom, through to silver and white-tipped top.

Buy now: Ombre Tinsel Artificial Christmas Tree, was £60, now £48, Homebase

Snowy Derry Pre Lit Tree

This statuesque 7.5ft tree is a great option if you’re looking for an authentic looking tree. The thoroughly realistic looking tree has a beautiful wintry look, with lush thick foliage and a delicate dusting of faux snow, complimented by realistic pine cones. To complete the look the tree is dressed with 300 warm white LED light.

Buy now: 7.5ft Pre Lit Snowy Derry Christmas Tree, was £120, now £96, Homebase

Black Cashmere Touch Tree, 7ft

Video Of The Week

Standing proud at over 2m this dramatic black tree is one for modern decors. Black is becoming a popular on-trend choice for coloured trees in recent years. As the name would suggest, the needles are super soft to the touch.

Buy now: 7ft Black Cashmere Touch Artificial Christmas tree, was £80, now £64, Homebase

Grab your tree while the deals are on offer, so you’re ready to start decorating once Christmas arrives.