Combine the colour of the moment and an on-trend metallic for a Scandi luxe look

Putting together a look that’s both subtly feminine and sophisticated isn’t always as easy as it might seem. There’s always a danger of going too chinzy or too saccharine. But by sticking to this palette of brass and blush, you can’t go wrong. Otherwise known as Millennial pink, this pale shade is a little more beige than a traditional candy pink, which is why it looks a little more grown up. It works especially well with pale Scandi-style wood furniture as do the yellower metal tones of brass.

We’ve scoured both the virtual and actual high street to find pieces that will help you pull together a smart scheme – but will you spend or will you save?

The sofa

You don’t need a vast living space to house one of these cute buttoned-back sofas. They’re the perfect size for snuggling.

Ideal: Betsy three-seater sofa, £579, DFS

Great deal: Iceberg Scandinavian two/three seater sofa, £394, Maisons du Monde

The drinks trolley

Turn a corner of your living room into an Instagrammer’s dream with one of these beautiful bar carts. Style with beautiful glassware and a few bottles of your favourite tipples, but keep it classy. That means put the pink gin out and leave the cans of beer in the fridge!

Ideal: Ottone marble and acacia-wood drinks trolley, £435, Oliver Bonas

Great deal: Brass drinks trolley, £179, Idyll Home

The floor lamp

Big and bold, these brass floor lamps will brighten up your room even when they’re turned off.

Ideal: Loco large brass floor lamp, £275, Loaf

Great deal: Oversized floor lamp, £179, Graham & Green

The cushion

Who could resist cuddling up with one or two of these?

Ideal: Malini Mongolian cushion in pink, £43.99, Boutique Camping

Great deal: Pink Fluffy cushion, £16.99, TK Maxx (in store only)

The artwork

Whether playful characters or artistic impressions like these, it seems faces are everywhere this summer. Follow the trend with these striking prints

Ideal: Serene wall art, £75, Oliver Bonas

Great deal: Bella Face portrait illustration print, £16, Meylor

These buys would look great against a backdrop of pale grey, or perhaps a dark navy blue or emerald green, should you be feeling bold. Happy decorating!