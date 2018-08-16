Ideal v Great Deal – create a global hygge living room on any budget

You'll be bang on trend – whether you choose to spend or save

There’s a lot to be said for easy-to-live-with neutrals. But if you’re looking for something a tad more exotic, the global hygge look could be the one for you. Bold palm prints, tactile finishes – velvet is a favourite – and luxe highlights come together create a chic and cosy home.

We’ve found buys at both ends of the price spectrum, so you can decide whether to go all out or spend thriftily. Either way, you’re a winner!

1. The wallpaper

Moving on from trailing florals, today’s botanical style has an altogether more tropical touch. Use these papers on a couple of walls, then contrast with a solid block of blush pink or grey. Or you could co-ordinate with green.

Ideal: Honolulu Palm Green wallpaper, £30 a roll, Graham & Brown

Great deal: Tropical Palm wallpaper, £13 a roll, Arthouse range at Argos

2. The sofa

These sofas entice with their rich hue and curve appeal.

Ideal: Isla two-seater sofa in Prussian Blue velvet, £1,790, Sofa.com

Great deal: Sofia two-seater sofa in Plush Indigo velvet, £899, Made.com

3. The sideboard

Complement the fifties feel of that palm print wallpaper with a retro reboot of a sideboard. Either of these designs offer plentiful storage.

Ideal: Portobello solid oak vintage long sideboard, £799.50, Maisons du Monde

Great deal: Stockholm sideboard, £350, Ikea

4. The cushion

These daring designs will perk up a plain sofa in an instant.

Ideal: Black palm fringe cushion, £36, Raine & Humble range at Trouva

Great deal: Summer Palm House Scatter Cushion, £12.50, Sainsbury’s

5. The basket

Working in old or brass accents will add glamour to this look. You could use a drinks trolley or a metal framed coffee or side table, but if you’re not in the market for new furniture, simple accessories can work just as well. Dress up a potted plant – or simply stash paperwork – in either of these sequin-adorned baskets.

Ideal: Bohemia gold sequin basket, £59, Trouva

Great deal: Medium gold sequin basket, £19.99, Oxfam

Are you ready to take your living room over to the wild side?