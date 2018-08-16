Ideal v Great Deal – create a global hygge living room on any budget
You'll be bang on trend – whether you choose to spend or save
There’s a lot to be said for easy-to-live-with neutrals. But if you’re looking for something a tad more exotic, the global hygge look could be the one for you. Bold palm prints, tactile finishes – velvet is a favourite – and luxe highlights come together create a chic and cosy home.
Decisions, decisions… Ideal v Great Deal – splash out or save on a blush pink and brass living room
We’ve found buys at both ends of the price spectrum, so you can decide whether to go all out or spend thriftily. Either way, you’re a winner!
1. The wallpaper
Moving on from trailing florals, today’s botanical style has an altogether more tropical touch. Use these papers on a couple of walls, then contrast with a solid block of blush pink or grey. Or you could co-ordinate with green.
Ideal: Honolulu Palm Green wallpaper, £30 a roll, Graham & Brown
Great deal: Tropical Palm wallpaper, £13 a roll, Arthouse range at Argos
2. The sofa
These sofas entice with their rich hue and curve appeal.
Ideal: Isla two-seater sofa in Prussian Blue velvet, £1,790, Sofa.com
Great deal: Sofia two-seater sofa in Plush Indigo velvet, £899, Made.com
3. The sideboard
Complement the fifties feel of that palm print wallpaper with a retro reboot of a sideboard. Either of these designs offer plentiful storage.
Ideal: Portobello solid oak vintage long sideboard, £799.50, Maisons du Monde
Great deal: Stockholm sideboard, £350, Ikea
4. The cushion
These daring designs will perk up a plain sofa in an instant.
Ideal: Black palm fringe cushion, £36, Raine & Humble range at Trouva
Great deal: Summer Palm House Scatter Cushion, £12.50, Sainsbury’s
5. The basket
Get organised: Small living room ideas for a cute, cosy and compact space
Working in old or brass accents will add glamour to this look. You could use a drinks trolley or a metal framed coffee or side table, but if you’re not in the market for new furniture, simple accessories can work just as well. Dress up a potted plant – or simply stash paperwork – in either of these sequin-adorned baskets.
Ideal: Bohemia gold sequin basket, £59, Trouva
Great deal: Medium gold sequin basket, £19.99, Oxfam
Are you ready to take your living room over to the wild side?