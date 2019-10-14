England rugby star James Haskel and wife Chloe Madeley are currently renting our their marital home on Airbnb. The couple are doing so for the duration of the tournament while James is in Japan covering the World Cup.

The generous couple are donating the proceeds, generated through the Airbnb rental, to children’s charity Sebastian’s Action Trust. Little did they know their act of kindness would not be covered by their home insurance as a result.

‘I’d warn anyone letting out their place on home sharing platforms not to assume they’re covered, either by Airbnb or by their home insurer’, stresses James.

The former England international’s caution is for those planning to host their home on Airbnb.

‘When I decided to Airbnb our home, to raise money for charity, it never crossed my mind that I needed to think about insurance,’ explains James. ‘My home insurer saw the press coverage about what we were planning to do, and informed me they would not cover us for the Airbnb stays.’

James and Chloe were surprised to discover that neither their property, nor possessions were protected from theft or damage caused through home sharing.

Speaking of his home insurers reluctance he adds, ‘apparently it is the reaction of a lot of home insurers to Airbnb stays. It was rather gutting as the charity already knew we were doing it for them.’

‘Luckily, I spoke to home sharing insurance specialists Guardhog and they have agreed to insure our Airbnb stays for free, so we can go ahead with the rentals, and all the money we earn can still go to Sebastian’s Action Trust.’

‘A stay in James and Chloe’s magnificent home would be a dream for many England rugby fans,’ says Humphrey Bowles, co-founder and CEO of Guardhog.

‘But with much-loved furniture, possessions and rugby memorabilia around the house, James and Chloe were at risk of returning home to find everything wasn’t as they’d left it. Platforms like Airbnb and home insurance policies don’t always cover as much as people think, leaving many hosts having to fork out to clean, repair or replace items.’

“Worryingly, 82 per cent of hosts have had strangers stay without checking they are covered. As a result we’ve seen the average pay-out for damage or theft over the summer season reach £6,500.’ Ouch, not worth letting your home out in the first place.

Thanks to Guardhog saving the day in the 11th hour, the rental was able to go ahead.

James adding, ‘I can focus on the rugby in Japan and not be distracted by worries about our home getting damaged’.