Love it or hate it, but Black Friday is fast approaching. And if your vacuum has given out on you then the stars have aligned in your favour. There are some great Black Friday deals out there right now, particularly on the gold standard of cleaners – the Dyson.

The brand behind the ultra-efficient hand dryer and now a hair wand and hairdryer, produces some of the most sought-after floor cleaners.

Maybe in the past you balked at the price, but with Black Friday you can grab yourself one without the weight of a hefty bill.

John Lewis Black Friday Dyson vacuum cleaner deals

£100 off the Dyson V8 Animal Complete vacuum cleaner at John Lewis

This offering from Dyson is a perfect match for anyone with furry felines or messy pooches.

With a direct-drive cleaner head, the V8 Animal’s bristles ensure a deep clean that gets into the root of any carpet.

It’s certainly an improvement on previous iterations of the Animal cleaner. Dyson even admits that the V8 offers 150 per cent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Animal.

Powered by the Dyson Digital V8 motor, the vacuum targets allergens and helps clean the air around it – great for anyone suffering from mild allergies. And if you allow your pets all around your house, the V8 offers up to 40 minutes of usage from a full charge, so you can more than do a clean sweep of the house without an annoying cord following behind you.

Buy now: Dyson V8 Animal Complete vacuum cleaner.Was £399, NOW £299, John Lewis

£100 off the Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless vacuum cleaner at John Lewis

Everyone hates it when you’re hoovering round the house or up the stairs when suddenly you’re pulled back by the finite cable.

But in recent years of course, that’s become a thing of the past with handheld, cordless cleaners – and the Dyson V7 is at the top of its class.

With the V7 you can easily clean all areas in your home, even the awkward spaces. Powered by a rechargeable battery that provides up to 30 minutes of fade-free cleaning, you won’t miss a single spot.

Want to go handheld? The V7 easily converts to one in seconds, so you can clean difficult places or clear up your car. Now with Black Friday in sight, you can clean more for less.

Buy now: Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. was £299, NOW £199, John Lewis

