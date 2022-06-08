We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Featuring one of the standout prints of the year, the gingham cushion from John Lewis & Partners’ ANYDAY range, sold out in record time when it launched earlier in the year. And with a price tag of just £15 it’s easy to see why.

Now back in stock and ready to be snapped up in a jiffy, the cushion sporting one of the biggest home decor trends is available in three pared-back shades. The plaster pink colourway is giving us all the summer feels, while the blue option has a certain ‘Je ne sais quoi’ about it. The third colourway is a beautiful natural shade, perfect for those who prefer a more neutral feel in their homes.

John Lewis gingham cushion

But it’s not just its inexpensive price that has made the gingham cushion from John Lewis & Partners’ ANYDAY range such a hit with a plethora of social media influencers and homeowners across the country. Featuring a pretty gingham print, as well as frilled edging too, it ticks off not just one, but two huge trends for this summer.

However big trends don’t usually come cheap.

At £68, this Wes gingham frill cushion from Projektityyny, has a more delicate frill to it and a slightly smaller print. Made from 100% linen it might be a more luxury offering, but costing over £50 more than the John Lewis dupe, it’s more of an investment piece than a payday pick-me-up.

John Lewis’s ANYDAY range has been a huge hit since it launched last year, bringing ‘quality you’d expect at prices you wouldn’t’. And offering such an on-trend homeware piece for such a low price, is a great example of how small changes, can have a big impact in your home.

Layered up on a bed, or scattered as sofa cushions, the gingham goddess will elevate your home decor all year round, offering both bedroom ideas and living room ideas. Machine washable, any spills or stains from a box-set binge, or water-marks from an afternoon nap, can easily be removed.

But don’t leave it too late to grab yours, as sales are already said to be soaring and it won’t be long until this bestselling is sold out once again!