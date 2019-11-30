You can get £250 off a KitchenAid at Lakeland this Black Friday weekend

Black Friday is in full swing, and the deals keep coming – but this KitchenAid bargain at Lakeland might just take the crown!

If you’re a baking fan or just fancy some extra help in the kitchen, a KitchenAid is just what the appliance you need to add to your kitchen.

But with its many functions comes a hefty price tag – unless you snap up a bargain this Black Friday weekend.

Lakeland is currently offering a whooping £250 off the KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer – and you can’t argue with this saving!

The mixer is originally priced at £549.99, but you can get it for £299.00 thanks to their Black Friday sale.

This model has a smart matte black finish that will fit a any kitchen, but you can count on its speed and efficiency to make baking a lot easier.

It’s very simple to use thanks to its intuitive controls, so any amateur bakers have nothing to worry about.

This KitchenAid is ideal for making fluffy cream, dips and sauces, and you can also mix and kned yeast dough for bread, pizza and pasta with its dough hook.

With its flat beater you can make cakes, frostings or even mashing potatoes!

KitchenAid launched the original Stand Mixer 100 years ago, and at the time it was only available in white.

They introduced more shades in 1955 – Sunny Yellow, Island Green, Petal Pink and Satin Chrome- and have since launched special collections like the Queen of Hearts edition.

It of course became even more popular when it became a permanet fixture on the The Great British Bake Off -and now you can become Star Baker in your own home!