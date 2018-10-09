Baking is booming thanks to the return if the hit TV show, as are sales of Liberty London print kitchen accessories!

Who can believe we’re seven whole weeks into the new series of The Great British Bake Off? Since its return to our screens it would appear its been whipping us into a baking frenzy.

Iconic London store Liberty has seen monumental sales of kitchenware and baking products – reporting an increase in sales of 91 per cent in store.

In addition to shoppers visiting the store, online searches for kitchenware, aprons and scales are up a staggering 250 per cent. Proving as a nation we have a real appetite for a spot of home baking.

Liberty London print kitchenware

Who wouldn’t want to become a star baker in a Liberty print apron? Or serve your homemade scones and a brew on a Liberty print tray? The striking Liberty London print decorating both is Fruitful, a bright fruity design inspired by the bounty of the harvest.

Buy now: Liberty London Fruitful tray, £35

Buy now: Liberty London Fruitful London, £30

Other popular Liberty London print textiles include the exclusive oven glove. The design features a detailed illustration of Liberty’s illustrious London facade. A practical, pretty way to invite the presence of this iconic London building into your home.

Buy now: Liberty London Building double Oven Glove, £30

Who doesn’t love a good spoon? Measure your ingredients in style with this elegant set of measuring spoons. Not adorned with an iconic Liberty London print, but they are on a par in the style stakes.

The brass feather design features a set of four assorted sizes. Lovingly crafted by artisans for Liberty, these are a key ingredient to ensure your bakes are beautifully made.

Buy now: Doing Goods Brass Feather Measurement Spoon Set, £30, Liberty

