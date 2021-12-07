We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Interior designer Louise Roe has revealed the three things she would buy if she only had £10 to spend on a Christmas dinner table, and it’s not a bunch of flowers.

Tablescaping might be a relatively new term, but brainstorming Christmas dinner table ideas for guests has been around for decades. To celebrate the launch of ‘Louise Roe’s Personalised Picks’ on eBay, the presenter turned interior designer has curated three elegant tablescapes for the festive season.

Speaking exclusively to Ideal Home Louise Roe revealed that if she only had £10 to spend on a festive spread she would invest in ‘a couple of colourful wine glasses, some velvet ribbon and a candlestick or two.’

‘No dinner table is complete without candles (whatever the season) and once you’ve got a colour scheme in mind, everything else will follow,’ she points out.

Ribbons feature in each of Louise Roe’s tablescapes for eBay, wrapped around napkins or around pomander oranges to give them a special touch. If you’re looking for candlesticks that will make the biggest impact a set of on-trend swirled beeswax candles, available for £6.50 on eBay will do the trick.

However, if you’re still left wanting to add a little extra Christmas flower arrangement ideas to your table, Louise advises against dashing out to the shops. Instead, she has another budget hack for adding colour and life to your table for free.

‘Fir cones and any greenery can all come from the garden (or the park) so don’t rush out and buy hundreds of flowers,’ she says. ‘Fruit makes for excellent decor too if you’re short on space.’

This year, Louise revealed that her daughter, Honor, will be helping her get the table ready this year. ‘She loves helping me by choosing ribbons and deciding what goes where so by the time we sit down, she’ll have done a lot of the styling herself!’ confesses Lousie. ‘Her favourite thing is the pomander oranges and they’re easy for her to help with.’

If you do have a little extra money left over to invest in your festive table consider adding an extra special touch to the table with personalisation.

‘Custom, bespoke pieces on a tabletop really make a meal extra special. Having a family member’s name engraved, or a special phrase or message, is such a beautiful touch when hosting,’ adds Louise.

Remember it’s not how much you spend, but the gathering together that really matters.