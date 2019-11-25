With just a week to go until we can finally break into our advent calendars, Christmas is well and truly on our mind. However, before you pull out the tinsel and buy the mince pies you need to get the house spic and span ready for the festivities.

That is where Lynsey Queen of Clean comes in with the new Christmas version of her bestselling household cleaning guide, launching on the 26th November. It is jammed packed full of Christmas cleaning tips. What this mum of three (with her own cleaning business and a HUGE Instagram following) doesn’t know about cleaning isn’t worth knowing.

We got a sneak preview of her updated festive book we thought we’d kindly share with you a few of her top Christmas cleaning tips to get your home sparkling this December.

Christmas cleaning tips

Declutter

There is nothing worse than trying to wrestle a Christmas tree into a cluttered living room.

‘Clutter makes a house look messy, plus it is harder to clean a cluttered room,’ says Lynsey. ‘Grab a washing basket (or three) and clear out everything in your priorities rooms that doesn’t need to be there.’

Banish fridge smells

Your fridge is going to get more action during December that it does during the rest of the year. Luckily, the Queen of Clean has an easy tip to keep your fridge smelling fresh, no matter how much blue cheese you cram into it.

‘Place a small plastic tub with some bicarbonate of soda at the back of the middle shelf to keep it odour free,’ advises Lynsey. ‘It works as an odour eliminator, all you need is a tiny spoonful of bicarb.’

Look after you decorations

If your decorations look like they’ve seen better days when you unbox them, give them a little clean to get them looking as good as new – even the tinsel!

‘Secure an old pair of tights over your vacuum cleaner and use to gently clean dusty garlands, tinsel and artificial trees,’ suggests Lynsey. ‘Fragile tree ornaments are best given a light brushing with a soft artist’s paintbrush to remove dust.’

Stock up on kitchen roll

You can never have too much kitchen roll at Christmas time.

Video Of The Week

‘Christmas is a prime time for spillages,’ says Lynsey. ‘To avoid a big clean-up post-Christmas, strategically place kitchen roll around your home, so there’s no excuse! People can soak up any spilt bevvies, plus catch any crumbs from those late-night mince pies.’

For more Christmas cleaning tips grab a copy of Lynsey Crombie ‘Queen of Clean’ How to clean your house at Christmas for £12.99 when it comes out tomorrow.