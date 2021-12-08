We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lynsey Crombie has just shared her ironing board present-wrapping hack. If you’re planning a big festive wrapping session but don’t have much space, you need to try this.

The Queen of Clean says using an ironing board makes the task easier. We love getting creative with pretty-but-sustainable gift wrapping ideas for Christmas presents. But, once we get started, it does tend to take over…

Ironing board present-wrapping hack

This is where Lynsey’s present-wrapping hack comes in. Writing on her Instagram post, Lynsey said using an ironing board solves a multitude of problems.

Perhaps you don’t want to sit on the floor due to back pain, or maybe you just don’t have a whole lot of space. Equally, you may not be able to take over your kitchen table or have a spare room that you can convert into your own elves’ workshop.

‘You need your ironing board to help you wrap your Christmas pressies and keep all your wrapping essentials together,’ says Lynsey. ‘I have to share this tip every year as I know how much it helps you guys out. Give it a try,’ she writes.

Some of Lynsey’s fans rushed to the comment section either to thank her for the tip or say that they also use this ironing board present-wrapping hack every year.

‘I just had back surgery and this is the post I needed to see today!’ one of Lynsey’s followers commented. ‘This is such a great idea as I always get sore knees on the floor and lose my sellotape and scissors,’ another said.

Whether you go for simple brown paper wrapping ideas or opt for something colourful, it’s easier to keep your bits and pieces together on the ironing board. The hack also means you can wrap presents while sitting on the sofa, classic Christmas movies on, mulled wine in-hand.

If until now you’ve been holding off on the very ‘adult’ purchase of an ironing board, now is a good chance to browse the best ironing boards at Amazon. Will you be trying out this hack at home?