Magnet is offering a dream opportunity to two lucky winners. The kitchen company is running the ultimate giveaway that will see two local charitable organisations win a brand-new kitchen.

Things that have kept our spirits up this past year…the virtual quiz night, exercise with Joe Wicks and plenty of banana bread. However, all over the country, charities, non-for-profit organisations, support groups and more have continued working to support those in need in local communities in a year, to put it mildly, that has been incredibly challenging.

Magnet Community Kitchen Giveaway

Magnet has launched the Community Kitchen Giveaway to send a big thank you to the people and in the best way that they can, by giving away two brand-new, dream kitchens to these deserving organisations.

If you want to nominate your local saviours, entries must be in by midnight on the 14th February.

At the heart of many of these operations, like our homes, is the kitchen. From bake sales in church halls to raise money, local community centres offering cuppas for support groups and youth clubs providing lunches.

Charis Hawkins, Retail Marketing Manager at Magnet said: ‘From youth clubs, to community centres to care homes, there’s been so many organisations working around the clock to help their communities since the Covid-19 pandemic began and beyond. Here at Magnet, we understand the importance of a good kitchen and how it can make daily life so much easier, something which would be invaluable to many worthy causes.’

Magnet wants to help make sure these kitchens are fully equipped to become the hub of their communities when the time comes for them to open again.

The winners of the Community Kitchen Giveaway will receive a brand-new Soho in Seagrass design and the other the Luna in Midnight.

With its clean, modern slab doors in super fresh tone, the Soho in Seagrass is guaranteed to breathe new life into a space.

‘We can’t wait to see what amazing people we’ll get to hear from as nominations begin and we’re even more excited to grant a kitchen refresh to two deserving winners and hopefully make their hard work that little bit easier,’ says Charis.

The Luna in Midnight has a sleek, standout design that will add wow factor and a timeless, yet ultra modern finish.

The competition is already live. You can enter via Magnet’s social channels on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. However, you will have to be quick as the competition ends at midnight on 14th February.

All you have to do is like the post and page, tag an organisation and tell Magnet all about the hard work they’ve been doing to help support people in need.

In addition to the complete kitchen set and installations, Magnet will provide any additional cabinetry, appliances and laminate worktops needed, up to the value of £3,000, to ensure that these kitchens meet the lucky winners every need.

Magnet’s experts will work closely with the winners via its Virtual Design Service to safely create the perfect kitchen that they deserve.

Get nominating!