We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Magnet Kitchens is launching a summer kitchen essential like no other, its new Magnet summer spritz tap promises to keep you topped up with an endless stream of Aperol.

When we came across Magnet’s latest kitchen idea we had to do a double-take. However, after carefully verifying with our sources we can confirm that an Aperol Spritz tap for your kitchen is currently in the works, or as Magnet is calling it a ‘Summer Spritz’ tap.

Aperol Spritz has wrestled away the crown as the nations favourite summer drink away from Pimms. We don’t think you really need us to tell you just how popular the Italian aperitivo has become over the last few years. If you’re anything like us you’ve probably already seen your fair share of them this summer.

However, just in case you really need to know just how in-demand an Aperol Spritz kitchen tap really is, Google search for the tipple has grown by 224 per cent since January. The orange beverage has also been tagged in over 1.7 million Instagram posts.

It’s safe to say that Magnet is doing us all a public service by putting the tipple on tap in our kitchen.

The Summer Spritz is a copper tap that can be installed into your kitchen counter, similar to the Aperol taps you might have lingered around at festivals. However, this tap is a slightly more elegant and fancy affair, featuring a streamlined design with a U-shaped spout that will fit seamlessly into a kitchen.

Video Of The Week

However, the set-up does come with one downside. To set up your 24 hour supply of the perfectly mixed summer spritz you need to connect the tap to a keg just like a commercial beer tap. That means while I’m sure all of us can make space for an Aperol Tap on our countertops, storing a keg might be a little out of reach for some small kitchen ideas.

The tap is currently in the production pipeline and is expected to be available to purchase from Magnet in September, where it will retail for £299.

Now we’re just waiting on that prosecco tap.