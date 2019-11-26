Any Martin Lewis fans looking to make savings this Christmas may well have been watching tonight’s Money Show Live. But in case you missed it, we can reveal the juicy contents of Martin’s Festive Forecaster – his prediction of all the deals and discounts in the run up to Christmas.

It returns this year after making its debut in 2018, when Martin insists it was ‘98% accurate, give or take a few days, and 75% spot on’.

Want to know Martin’s biggest bargains to bag this Black Friday and beyond? Read on…

The Martin Lewis Festive Forecaster – his best Black Friday deals

1. IKEA’s £9 Christmas tree deal

Martin explains: ‘You buy a £29 Christmas tree in store, and you get a voucher for £20 off in January in February in IKEA next year, which effectively means that if you would have spent £20 in IKEA in January or February, you are getting that Christmas tree for just £9.’

We’re big fans of this deal at Ideal Home. As Martin says, ‘it’s a 6ft proper Christmas tree’, so you can’t really go wrong.

2. 1tr Baileys for £10

‘This got me in trouble a couple of years ago,’ says Martin. ‘Three years ago they didn’t do it after I predicted it.’ However he has it on good authority that from Thursday 28th November, Baileys will be £10 for a litre bottle, most probably at Morrisons and Asda.

3. Boots Ted Baker set ‘star gift’

This deal was confirmed with Martin just today and is one of Boots’ ‘Star Gifts’. Going live tomorrow, Martin says it will be ‘£25 for one of their big make-up sets.’

We recommend sending a link to your loved one’s inbox!

4. Amazon Echo Dot for £22

Martin has a warning if you are chasing any one-off Black Friday deals. ‘This is the stuff I’m not that keen on,’ he says. ‘Just because it’s cheap, if you weren’t planning to buy it, don’t buy it.’

However, he does recommend you turn to Amazon if you’re after ‘it’s own stuff’. ‘An Echo Dot at £22’ is one of his top picks.

Buy now: Echo Dot (Third Gen) smart speaker with Alexa, was £49.99, NOW £22, Amazon

5. £300 Dyson at John Lewis

‘John Lewis has got loads of things out there,’ says Martin, whose big pick is a Dyson vacuum cleaner that £00 when it would normally be £400.

Buy now: Dyson V8 Animal Complete vacuum cleaner.Was £399, NOW £299, John Lewis

6. Up to 50% off store-wide deals

Debenhams, Game, Matalan, Ralph Lauren, Topshop and Urban Outfitters will all be offering big discounts, according to Martin.

7. 40% off everything at Laura Ashley

From gifts to furniture to new curtains, it’s worth checking out if you’re planning a pre-Christmas refresh.

8. 30% off everything at French Connection

We’ll be picking out our favourite deals shortly.

9. AMEX 5% cash back on Saturday 7th December

‘This normally covers 150,000 shops,’ Martin explains. ‘If you spend £10, you get £5 cash back – it’s a great way to find different independent shops around the country.’

10. £10-£40 London theatre tickets

‘About 100,000 seats in the West End in January will go on sale on in December. If you’ve got a MasterCard it’s on Friday 6th December, and that’s when there’s lots of stock, so be on it because they go very quickly for some of the more popular shows.’

‘If you haven’t got a MasterCard you’ll get it from Friday 13th December, but there’s less tock available then.’

11. Boots Soap & Glory offer

‘This is another of the Boots Star Gifts,’ says Martin. ‘It comes out on Friday 6th December. It will be £30 – a half-price set.’ Martin also anticipates there will be more stock this year so it won’t be such a stampede to get it.

12. Reduced John Lewis and M&S Christmas decorations and gift wrap

‘Here’s a big question mark,’ says Martin. ‘John Lewis and Marks & Spencer both, before Christmas, reduce their Christmas decorations and gift wrap. So if you are going to need it and you can wait until then, it gets a little bit cheaper.’

However, because of the vagaries of the month, Martin can’t predict exactly when these offers will drop. ‘They normally do it in the third week of December, but that’s very early this year, so this might actually happen the week after.’