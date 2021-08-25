We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’re a nation of dog lovers and our homes just wouldn’t be the same without our canine companions. However, there are some mischievous dog breeds that you really shouldn’t leave behind with your pillows, unless you’re hankering to test that best vacuum cleaner for pet hair on pillow stuffing too.

To mark International Dog Day on the 26th August, regulated property buyers GoodMove has revealed the six most destructive dog breeds that are likely to wreak havoc in your home.

While we love staring at their adorable faces, keeping a clean house with pets is no easy task. And with these breeds, it is definitely a good idea to invest in pet-proof fabric sofas.

The most mischievous dog breeds

According to GoodMove, there are a few canines that stand out as the ones most likely to cause trouble, albeit in a playful way.

You may be surprised to learn that first place goes to one of the most popular breeds in the world: the Labrador. Known as a great family dog, this cute pooch may not be on the same wavelength when it comes to keeping your home in tip-top order!

In second place is one of the most intelligent, hard-working and energetic dogs: the Border Collie. Well, all that energy has to go somewhere we suppose…

Third place goes to the lovable Beagle, known for its curious and spirited nature, while Cocker Spaniels, Staffordshire Bull Terriers and English Springer Spaniels all get a mention too.

From ripping wallpaper off of walls, chewing wood panelling and opening the kids’ Christmas presents, the research revealed some hilarious mishaps.

Digging up flowers or grass in the garden seemed to be the most popular pursuit while ripping up your best sofa, chairs and cushions came a close second. Scratching doors and cabinets, and chewing their owner’s shoes and clothes was also a popular pastime for these playful pets.

How to keep your home intact

So, how can you keep your pooch from chewing your favourite cushions? ‘The love for our dogs holds no bounds, despite our research revealing the destruction they can cause to our homes!’ says Nima Ghasri, director at Good Move.

‘If you’re looking to purchase one of the slightly “naughtier” pet breeds, be sure to keep valuable items out of their way to ensure nothing gets damaged. When a dog acts out, it can often be because they’re bored. So, take them for a walk or grab their favourite toy to play with.’

‘After all, you don’t want your brand-new sofa or freshly laid carpet to bear the brunt of their mischievous behaviour.’

We may not want to leave them with our favourite soft furnishings, but we wouldn’t be without our fluffy friends.