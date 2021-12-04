The most popular Christmas tree topper has been revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

What’s on the top of your Christmas tree? Whether you stick to tradition with angels and stars or go for modern and novelty options, no tree is complete without a fabulous finishing touch.

There are truly no limits when it comes to Christmas tree topper ideas — in fact, we’ve seen some weird and wonderful ones lately. But, we can reveal that the star has officially been crowned the best.

The most popular Christmas tree topper

Christmas trends come and go, but the star of Bethlehem is a classic decoration. When Ideal Home readers were asked what the ultimate Christmas tree topper was, an overwhelming majority (75%) said ‘star.’

Angel fans, fear not. 21% voted ‘angel’, and around 4% said that they thought a bow was the best option. Interestingly, Squires Garden Centres had a similar response when it ran its own survey on the most popular item to put on top of the tree.

Almost half (46%) voted for the star in the Squires survey, and the second most popular topper was the angel (27%). In third place was a fairy, chosen by 18% of people.

A small number of people broke with tradition and went with something entirely different. Hearts, unicorns, animals, and feathers are among the more unconventional Christmas tree ideas out there.

Over the past week, people have been googling everything from Star Wars tree toppers to Santa toppers. Others are looking for lightweight options that won’t weigh things down or cause any accidents if they were to fall.

That said, star Christmas tree toppers have a much higher level of search on Google year after year, compared with angels.

We’re loving this snowflake option from Cox & Cox, with its classic and elegant design. Nowadays there are endless Christmas tree topper options on Amazon. You can get funny Christmas toppers, gonks, dinosaurs… And ones that light up.

Putting the star upon the tree is a special moment that signals that Christmas has begun, and it seems that despite the fact you can get anything and everything, this is one festive tradition we’ll be sticking to every year.