Up for the chance to win an awesome Nintendo Switch bundle of goodies? If you’re an Animal Crossing fan (and let’s be honest here, who isn’t?) then this will be right up your street. Now’s the perfect time to stage your escape to Tom Nook’s brand-new, ultra-exclusive desert island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Our favourite part of the island experience? You can upgrade the tent provided to you by Nook Inc. for a house! Once you own a home, you’re free to channel your inner interior designer, by setting up the walls, flooring and furniture however you like. And it doesn’t stop there, as there are even extension and renovation services to help you create your fantasy home. No builders, dust or rubble involved. Now that’s our kind of renovation project.

This prize bundle includes a Nintendo Switch Lite, Isabelle hoodie, a Tom Nook mug and a water bottle featuring a bunch of your favourite characters. Not a bad haul, right?

Read on to find out how you can get your hands on this brilliant bundle…

What are the prizes?

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months)

We reckon this is the ultimate games console for when you’re on the go. The Nintendo Switch Lite is a compact, lightweight addition to the Nintendo Switch family – you can pop it in your handbag when you’re out and about.

The console bundle up for grabs in the competition includes Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) console, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Digital Download game, and a Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership (3 months).

Isabelle Hoodie

The Isabelle Hoodie is available in a range of adult sizes (from Small to 2XL), features Animal Crossing character favourite Isabelle on the back, along with a parade of some of our most-loved New Horizons island residents up the sleeves.

Perfect for a day of cosy sofa lounging! We’ll be super-sizing ours for max snuggle appeal.

Tom Nook enamel mug

Tom Nook himself takes centre stage on this smart mug, with a a tough, durable enamel covering. Definitely a top choice for your cuppa. Talk about starting the day with a smile.

Characters water bottle

Keep hydrated with the the Characters Water Bottle, that features a line up of your favourite Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters – Tom Nook, Timmy & Tommy, Isabelle and K.K. Slider. Made from stainless steel, the bottle has a 15oz capacity.

How do I enter?

The competition is taking place over on Twitter, where all you have to do is showcase your home design in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by tweeting it with the tags #ACNH and #IdealHome.

Good luck!

Terms and Conditions

By taking part in this competition, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions below and the competition rules: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/.

The competition opens on 26/02/2021 12:00pm GMT and closes 11/03/2021 12:00pm GMT. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified.

Open to all residents of the UK aged 18 years and over, except employees of Future Publishing Limited (“Future”) and Nintendo.

There will be 1 winner in total entitled to win An Isabelle Hoodie, Tom Nook Mug, Water Bottle,Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months) worth £312.96.

This offer is limited to one entry per household.

To enter the competition please comment on the Twitter post. Winner will be contacted by direct message on Twitter with further instructions on how to claim the prize.

Use of automated devices or methods of submission are not valid forms of entry.

The winner will be chosen randomly from all valid entries by Future and shall be notified by email and/or telephone by Future within 14 days of the closing date. If the winner has not responded after 14 days from notification, an alternative winner will be drawn.

The sponsor will deliver the Isabelle Hoodie, Tom Nook Mug, Water Bottle, and Future will deliver the Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months).

Any personal details collected will only be used to send the prize and not for any marketing purposes unless you have opted in to receive them.

Future reserves the right to substitute any product with an alternative product of equivalent value. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative. No purchase required. Void where prohibited.