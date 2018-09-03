Is this the best rooftop in London? This plush penthouse in Knightsbridge could be yours!

For a cool £20million that is!

Have you ever wondered what a £20million pad in one of London’s most prestigious postcodes looks like? Well step inside this spectacular penthouse in the heart of Knightsbridge, one of London’s most affluent areas.

Located only a stone’s throw from Harrod’s, this newly refurbished, expansive property flaunts vaulted high ceilings and open, light-filled spaces. Perfect for contemporary living, it has been decorated in a tasteful modern style with a neutral colour scheme throughout, which was designed and developed by the boutique design practice, Kitesgrove. We particularly like the choice of marble, fabric and wooden finishes that have been used throughout the property.

The entrance hall will provide guests with that instant wow-factor, with a striking geometric floor pattern, made of Moon Rock marble. The space is almost entirely open-planned, with three magnificent “entertaining rooms” at the front of the apartment and five bedrooms at the back. The mesmerising geometric floor continues into the outside area, which has to be the property’s best feature.

Glass floor-to-ceiling doors open out onto the roof terrace, which is split over multiple levels and filled with trees and hydrangeas. The rooftop views are second-to-none – just think of the parties you could have while watching the sun set over London!

And it seems that this home was created with entertaining in mind, with 4,699 sq ft of space to spread over. The listing describes the property as having “superb volume and a lovely south facing aspect down Cadogan Square, whilst giving access to two secluded terraces to the rear.”

And as if that wasn’t enough, additional features include air conditioning throughout and it also comes with a porter and concierge service. The lucky new owner will also be spoilt for choice with a range of international amenities within walking distance from the property, but if we lived her we don’t think we’d ever want to leave!

This penthouse is available through Knight Frank for £19,995,000.

We can but dream…