Movie memorabilia and money are two things that often sit comfortably in the same sentence. And if you’re a cinema buff who’s plastered your walls in posters from iconic films from decades gone by, then the latest auction news will definitely have you reaching for your bucket of popcorn.

Prop Store – which houses more than 25,000 combined square feet of archived props and costumes across its offices in London and LA – has announced that it will be auctioning off over 400 original cinema posters on June 25th, worth over £170,000.

And the good news is, is that whatever your budget you should be able to find a cinema poster that can take pride of place in your home. Lots range from £50-£100 to £7,000-£10,000.

The Grease poster above looks fab in this colourful craft room, but cinema posters would work equally as well in spaces ranging from your living room all the way through to your bathroom.

Commenting, Stephen Lane, Prop Store CEO, said: ‘We’re excited to announce our third cinema poster auction. We have over 400 lots going under the hammer, including more collectible James Bond and Star Wars posters, a fantastic horror collection as well as one of the most comprehensive collections of UK Carry On posters ever to be offered at auction.’

Mike Bloomfield, Prop Store’s poster expert added: ‘This is another well-balanced Prop Store cinema poster auction. We have an excellent range of posters from across the globe and some outstanding homegrown Quads too. In addition, there are some unique pieces of related artwork for films as diverse as Short Circuit, The Evil Dead II, Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope and Who Framed Roger Rabbit.’

Below are just some of the lots on offer, including their auction estimates.

WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT (1988)

This piece of UK Artwork (1988) has an estimated auction range of £1,000 – £1,500.

JAMES BOND: GOLDFINGER (1964)

This Quad Poster (1963) comes with an estimated auction range of £4,000 – £5,000.

SHORT CIRCUIT (1986)

This US Poster Artwork (1986) has an estimated auction range of £5,000 – £7,000.

STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977)

This US ‘Printer’s Proof’ Poster (1977) has an estimated auction range of £1,500 – £2,000.

Items will be available to view by appointment at Prop Store in the lead up to the auction, which will also be live-streamed online for fans to track the bidding on auction day. Registrations are also open on the Prop Store website.

Will you be attending the Prop Store Cinema Poster Auction?