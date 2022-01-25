Samsung’s Jet™ Vacuum range is lightweight, but seriously powerful

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Spring cleaning is just around the corner, and you’ll need an innovative vacuum by your side stay on top of your deep-cleaning regime. With features like washable dust bins to keep your vacuum in great condition, and even Spinning Sweepers that can put your mop into early retirement, Samsung’s Jet™ Vacuum range has everything you’ll need.

Samsung is known for its modern yet reliable appliances, and its Jet™ Vacuum range is no exception. Ranging from £299 to £599 in price, the Samsung Jet™ range has something for everyone.

Whether you’re looking for an allergy-busting vacuum that can tackle even the tiniest dust and dirt particles, or something with enough power to pick up deep-rooted pet hair from your carpets, here are three reasons you should consider the Samsung Jet™ range when making your next purchase.

1. Even your dustbin will be squeaky clean

Bagless vacuums come with some major advantages. For one, you won’t have to repeatedly buy vacuum bags* to keep your cleaner running. They’re also easy to empty and will have less of an environmental impact in the long-run. The major drawback? The dustbin can get pretty ugly when it’s used each and every day.

*except for Clean Station™ which requires a bag

With most vacuums, you’ll have to learn to accept a grimy dustbin, but the Samsung Jet™ Vacuum range offers washable dustbins or the multi-cyclone system that can also be cleaned, to keep your vacuum cleaner worthy of a place on display. Or even better, Samsung offers a Clean Station™ that seamlessly empties the dustbin after cleaning, to capture up to 99.999% of fine dust*, so you don’t need to deal with this for up to 3 months. With everything that is on offer, you can be confident that your Samsung Jet™ will continue to look as good as the day you bought it.

* Based on internal testing, using Max mode, in accordance with the IEC62885 2 Cl. 5.11 standard. Results may vary depending on the actual home conditions

2. Display your vacuum with its own charging station

Many vacuums need to be wall-mounted if you want to display them while they charge, but the Samsung Jet™ range can be combined with a 7-degree slanted Z station.

Display your vacuum and all its accessories anywhere you want, without the need to do any drilling. It’s more renter-friendly, and offers you the freedom of storing your vacuum wherever you’d like. It will also mean that your vacuum is ready to be used and fully-charged whenever you need to use it. You can even pick up an additional battery and leave it to charge while you’re cleaning, so you can extend the battery life of your vacuum for those heavy-duty cleaning days.

3. Even micro-dust will be banished

Without the right filtration, smaller dust particles can escape your dustbin and enter the air as you’re cleaning. This can include allergens such as pollen, and even mould. These particles are so small that they’re invisible to the human eye, but even though they’re not an eyesore, having them in the air can be pretty unhygienic.

The Samsung Jet™ line’s multi-layered filtration system has an ultra-fine dust filter that will capture 99.999% of micro dust particles*, keeping your air as clean as your floors.

* Tested based on the IEC62885-2, Cl. 5.11 standard. Based on SLG (Schubert Leiter Geratesicherheit) tests.