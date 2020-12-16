We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas is a time full of bright lights, ovens working overtime and radiators cranked up to fight off the winter chill. These can all add up to a hefty energy bill come January, so here are some simple ways to save money on Christmas energy bills without sacrificing the merriment.

UK Power cost forecast showed that UK households collectively spend £42.6 million on Energy on Christmas day alone. That is a hefty bill waiting to hit with the New Year’s day headache.

John Lawless heating expert at BestHeating has some simple tips to keep your energy bills lows this Christmas, without turning into a Scrooge.

How to save money on Christmas energy bills

1. Opt for LED Christmas lights

What would Christmas be without a few fairy lights? Making the simple switch to LED Christmas lights can cut your electricity consumption by 90 per cent. That’s good for your wallet and good for the environment.

2. Keep the radiators clear

When trying to squeeze in a Christmas tree it can be tempting to shove a sofa or armchair against a radiator. ‘Resist the urge,’ says John. ‘Anything placed over or next to the radiator will block the airflow, causing it to emit less heat and make the boiler work harder – costing even more money.’

3. Make use of the heat from your oven

On Christmas day your oven and hob are likely to be working at full pelt to get Christmas dinner on the table. The average Christmas dinner takes 3 hours and 23 minutes to cook.

All that cooking is going to heat the room and home. Accommodate for this by turning the central heating down, and save yourself a little money and overheating.

4. Don’t leave your heating on low all Christmas

‘Don’t believe the myth,’ says John. ‘Many people believe it’s cheaper to leave the heating on low all over Christmas. Although unwise to let temperatures in the house plummet, the best way to save money in the long term is to turn the heating on when needed.’

5. Don’t leave the TV on standby

Whether you are catching the Queen’s speech or embarking on a Christmas Movie marathon, always remember to turn the TV and other appliances off when not in use. Even in standby mode, appliances can consume a large amount of energy and money.

Follow these simple tips and save yourself a festive financial hangover in January.