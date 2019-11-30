Shark is offering £180 off this cordless vacuum cleaner for Black Friday

Black Friday is a great time to snap up expensive appliances that are expensive yet essential to maintaining your home – and we all know how essential a good vacuum cleaner is.

If you’re looking to update yours to a cordless model, then Shark’s Black Friday deal will save a few pounds – £180 to be exact. Not bad, eh?

The DuoClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with TruePet will last for up to 60 mins, until you have to recharge it.

SHOP NOW: Shark DuoClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Now £299.99, was £479.99

It’s also been designed with allergy sufferers in mind and for homes with pets. Its HEPA filters can remove very small dust particles from the air, and its special Anti-Allergen Complete Seal keep the irritants to leak out into the air again. According to brand, it traps 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum.

This vacuum cleaner can be used in different surfaces too, from carpets and hard floors, and it also comes with TruePet hair removal tool so you can get rid of embedded hair from anywhere in your home.

If you want to spend a bit more, the DuoClean Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away is also discounted from £549.99 to £349.99.



On the other end of the spectrum, the cheapest offer on their Black Friday sale is the DuoClean Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner with TruePet – which is now £179.99, discounted from £299.99.

It also comes with the TruePet technology to keep pet hairs at bay and Anti-Allergen Complete Seal for allergy sufferers.