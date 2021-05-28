Simba mattress deals – 35% off orders over £300

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Need a new mattress? Then check out these Simba mattress deals which mean you can save hundreds on products from one of the leading mattress brands. Made in Britain using British and recycled materials wherever possible, buying in a Simba mattress sale means you can save money and help save the planet while you’re at it.

But that isn’t the only reason to make the most of a deal on one of the best mattresses around.

We have tested every mattress in the Simba range, from their crowd-pleasing Simba Hybrid, to the new 10-layered Simba Luxe – and we highly rate the lot with 4.5 and 5 star ratings. As the ‘Hybrid’ in their names suggests, all Simba mattresses use a combination of foam and springs for the ultimate in support, cooling and comfort. Their signature Simba Pure layer is an upper layer of open cell foam that moulds to your body, accompanied by a breathable sleep surface that regulates temperature.

Best Simba mattress deals

So what can you expect from the latest Simba mattress sale? If you spend over £300 you can save 35% and this is applicable to everything on the site until 23:59pm on Monday 31st May 2021. You can get the brand new Simba Luxe Double for just £1,039.35, down from £1,599. Or if you are on a tighter budget, invest in the Simba Hydrid Double for just £538.35. While you are at it, you can also upgrade all of your bedding with Simba’s range of awarding winning mattress toppers, protectors, pillows and their hybrid duvet that we think is one of the best duvets for all seasons. Some of these bedding items cost under £300 individually, but the discount will be applied to the full value of your basket.

See some top offers below – there are no codes to remember for these Simba mattress deals either as the prices shown include the discount. Easy!