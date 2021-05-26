5 style lessons to take from this Kelly Hoppen-designed London home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There are thousands upon thousands of homes up for sale, but how many of them can you say have been designed by world-renowned British interior designer Kelly Hoppen? Probably not that many, which makes this property pretty special.

Set in a leafy tree-lined street in South Hampstead, Fairhazel Gardens boasts three reception rooms, six bedrooms and five bathrooms, all of which are designed in Kelly’s signature style.

Outside, the double-fronted Victorian family home is impressive enough, but it’s inside where there are style secrets galore. Having designed schemes for the likes of Madonna, Elton John and the Beckhams, along with a whole host of yachts and private jets, it’s no surprise that Kelly has created an elegant and intriguing interior, in collaboration with developer Regal London.

We look at what lessons we can learn from this beautifully decorated house and glean some decorating ideas along the way.

1. Blend opulence with simplicity

Known for her ‘East meets West’ design philosophy, which incorporates the calm and simplicity of the East with more opulent looks of the West, Kelly’s style promotes harmony. If you are looking for living room ideas look no further, you can see that she’s used a neutral palette for the background, with walls, floors, and blinds pared back, to allow each furniture piece to shine.

Note there’s no strong use of pattern, aside from the rug and artworks – rather the scheme lets the interest come from luxe fabrics, metallic finishes and accessories in smooth, organic shapes.

2. Embrace balance and symmetry

On the opposite side of the same room, bespoke book shelving has been incorporated either side of the TV… but this is no ordinary shelving. Vertical lines, dramatic dark wood, and full floor-to-ceiling height make this a striking design feature in its own right, shining the spotlight on those high ceilings and taking the limelight away from the wall-hung TV.

Incorporating the same design on either side of the room creates a sense of symmetry and balance, which again ensures the room feels calm and ordered.

3. Create an element of surprise

Colour isn’t the only tool you can use to make an eye-catching feature – here, the dining room ceiling has been wallpapered with a gold geometric design to draw the eye up and add a subtle pattern. It’s simple, but stylish and complements the black and honey scheme of the room.

Kelly’s designs are very much about comfort, and this room embraces that, with a soft rug underfoot and comfortable fabric armchairs, while overhead a statement chandelier takes centre stage.

4. Keep it light

There’s nothing to say that in a kitchen with lots of cabinetry you should go for colour. Set on the lower ground floor of Fairhazel Gardens, this hub of the home has been designed in a contemporary white to maximise the natural light, complete with an island and a range of bespoke appliances. It’s fresh, it’s clean and most of all, the materials used ensures it screams quality. Visit white kitchen ideas for more inspiration.

5. Go big or go home

In a house that’s filled with neutrals along with the odd burst of colour and luxe finishes, you can afford to have a bold design statement every now and then.

The master bedroom suite forms the entire first floor of Fairhazel Gardens, with the bedroom, two walk-in wardrobes, two separate bathrooms and an adjoining sitting room, but it’s the striking floral feature art wall behind the bed that creates the real wow factor. This stand-out design provides the backdrop for a mustard-coloured bed and blue-velvet bench, while the two lamps create that same sense of symmetry.

There’s also a roof terrace on the top floor, offering fantastic views, but don’t take our word for it. See more of this unique house, which is currently up for sale with Dexters at £5,095,000.

